IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Board Meeting

IL&FS Inv.Manag. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting31 Dec 202431 Dec 2024
Changes in KMPs as per the letter attached
Board Meeting14 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 We submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results, both Standalone and Consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202425 Apr 2024
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company to consider Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 will be held on May 22 2024 Board recommended a final dividend of 35% i.e. Rs 0.70 paisa per share, subject to the approval of shareholders Approved audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20249 Jan 2024
IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company to consider inter alia the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 will be held on February 13 2024 Attached Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

IL&FS Inv.Manag.: Related News

No Record Found

