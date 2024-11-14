Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Changes in KMPs as per the letter attached

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 We submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results, both Standalone and Consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company to consider Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 will be held on May 22 2024 Board recommended a final dividend of 35% i.e. Rs 0.70 paisa per share, subject to the approval of shareholders Approved audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024