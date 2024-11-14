|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Changes in KMPs as per the letter attached
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reviewed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 As attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 We submit herewith Unaudited Financial Results, both Standalone and Consolidated, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company to consider Audited Financial Results and Final Dividend for the year ended March 31 2024 will be held on May 22 2024 Board recommended a final dividend of 35% i.e. Rs 0.70 paisa per share, subject to the approval of shareholders Approved audited financial results, both standalone and consolidated for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|IL&FS INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company to consider inter alia the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 will be held on February 13 2024 Attached Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
