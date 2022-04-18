India Green Reality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.71
12.71
12.71
12.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.07
14.16
14.13
13.84
Net Worth
26.78
26.87
26.84
26.55
Minority Interest
Debt
10.1
15.1
16.89
10.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.88
41.97
43.73
37.35
Fixed Assets
1.65
2.05
2.24
2.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
34.79
39.47
41.18
34.41
Inventories
101.65
105.64
111.22
106.16
Inventory Days
2,063.13
7,107.28
12,736.11
6,326.97
Sundry Debtors
6.53
6.22
5.79
3.14
Debtor Days
132.53
418.47
663.02
187.13
Other Current Assets
35.92
47.92
38.47
35.86
Sundry Creditors
-11.54
-15.54
-10.13
-9.31
Creditor Days
234.22
1,045.5
1,160.01
554.86
Other Current Liabilities
-97.77
-104.77
-104.17
-101.44
Cash
0.46
0.46
0.31
0.35
Total Assets
36.9
41.98
43.73
37.35
