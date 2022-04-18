Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
