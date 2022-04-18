India Green Reality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.03
1.6
1.49
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.19
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
-0.2
-0.14
Working capital
-4.69
-1.56
6.73
23.22
Other operating items
Operating
-5.18
-1.71
7.76
24.25
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0.44
Free cash flow
-5.18
-1.71
7.77
24.69
Equity raised
28.32
28.25
26.56
27.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.08
14.53
16.87
18.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.21
41.06
51.21
70.82
