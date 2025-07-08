iifl-logo
India Green Reality Ltd Share Price Live

5.24
(-4.90%)
Apr 18, 2022|01:28:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.24
  • Day's High5.24
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close5.51
  • Day's Low5.24
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

India Green Reality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

5.24

Prev. Close

5.51

Turnover(Lac.)

2.52

Day's High

5.24

Day's Low

5.24

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

21.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Green Reality Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

India Green Reality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Green Reality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Mar-2022Sep-2021Mar-2021Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.31%

Non-Promoter- 40.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

India Green Reality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.71

12.71

12.71

12.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.07

14.16

14.13

13.84

Net Worth

26.78

26.87

26.84

26.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.98

5.42

3.18

6.12

yoy growth (%)

231.47

70.2

-47.95

-84.44

Raw materials

-14.51

0.93

1.78

9.07

As % of sales

80.7

17.19

56.06

148.2

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.35

-0.97

-1.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.03

1.6

1.49

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.19

-0.36

-0.31

Tax paid

0

0

-0.2

-0.14

Working capital

-4.69

-1.56

6.73

23.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

231.47

70.2

-47.95

-84.44

Op profit growth

-1,534.31

-113.82

10.66

-57.07

EBIT growth

79.25

-69.81

30.6

-45.65

Net profit growth

-372.25

-97.55

3.64

-51.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

India Green Reality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Green Reality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinodkumar M Thaker

Whole-time Director

Amitava Samanta

Director

Dhanpreetkaur M Makhija

Registered Office

12Satyam Mall Nr Kameshwar Sch,

Jodhpur Char Rasta Satellite,

Gujarat - 380015

Tel: 91-79-40096471

Website: http://www.indiagreenreality.com

Email: compliance@indiagreenreality.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

India Green Reality Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as India Green Reality Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, with the Registrar of Companies. The company...
Read More

Reports by India Green Reality Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the India Green Reality Ltd share price today?

The India Green Reality Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.24 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Green Reality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Green Reality Ltd is ₹6.66 Cr. as of 18 Apr ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Green Reality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Green Reality Ltd is 0 and 0.25 as of 18 Apr ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Green Reality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Green Reality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Green Reality Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Apr ‘22

What is the CAGR of India Green Reality Ltd?

India Green Reality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.32%, 3 Years at -10.46%, 1 Year at -17.87%, 6 Month at 13.42%, 3 Month at -4.90% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Green Reality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Green Reality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.68 %

