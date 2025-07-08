Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹5.24
Prev. Close₹5.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.52
Day's High₹5.24
Day's Low₹5.24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹21.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.71
12.71
12.71
12.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.07
14.16
14.13
13.84
Net Worth
26.78
26.87
26.84
26.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.98
5.42
3.18
6.12
yoy growth (%)
231.47
70.2
-47.95
-84.44
Raw materials
-14.51
0.93
1.78
9.07
As % of sales
80.7
17.19
56.06
148.2
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.35
-0.97
-1.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.03
1.6
1.49
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.19
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
-0.2
-0.14
Working capital
-4.69
-1.56
6.73
23.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
231.47
70.2
-47.95
-84.44
Op profit growth
-1,534.31
-113.82
10.66
-57.07
EBIT growth
79.25
-69.81
30.6
-45.65
Net profit growth
-372.25
-97.55
3.64
-51.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinodkumar M Thaker
Whole-time Director
Amitava Samanta
Director
Dhanpreetkaur M Makhija
12Satyam Mall Nr Kameshwar Sch,
Jodhpur Char Rasta Satellite,
Gujarat - 380015
Tel: 91-79-40096471
Website: http://www.indiagreenreality.com
Email: compliance@indiagreenreality.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
India Green Reality Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as India Green Reality Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, with the Registrar of Companies. The company...
Reports by India Green Reality Ltd
