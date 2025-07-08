India Green Reality Ltd Summary

India Green Reality Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as India Green Reality Private Limited, under the provisions of the companies Act 1956, with the Registrar of Companies. The company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to shareholders resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting held on January 27, 2016 and, consequently, the name of the company was changed to India Green Reality Limited, vide a fresh certificate of Incorporation dated February 24, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is a real estate developer with a diversified portfolio of real estate projects and also engaged in the business of development and sale of residential and commercial properties including identification and acquisition of land, development of land, acquisition of development rights of projects/land. Today, the company has diversified into three projects at West Bengal and Gujarat, and also focusing on opportunities to build the brand in these two states. The company is building bungalows of varying sizes with focus on affordable pricing at Sonarpur-Kolkata, and Shantiniketan-Bolpur, both projects in the state of West Bengal. The company is developing and selling plot of land and constructing bungalows as well as Nal Sarover, Gujarat. The companies forthcoming project is ready to move Bunglows, Garden House and Garden villa at Sasan-Gir-Gujarat and resorts at Jaisalmer - Rajasthan.Right Now, the majority of the projects undertaken by the company include land and site development and also includes, land filling, land clearing, leveling and dressing of land and make it ready for construction works etc.