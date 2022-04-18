Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.98
5.42
3.18
6.12
yoy growth (%)
231.47
70.2
-47.95
-84.44
Raw materials
-14.51
0.93
1.78
9.07
As % of sales
80.7
17.19
56.06
148.2
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.35
-0.97
-1.87
As % of sales
5.02
24.92
30.48
30.57
Other costs
-0.83
-5.12
-3.13
-12.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.66
94.48
98.27
204.78
Operating profit
1.72
-0.12
0.87
0.78
OPM
9.6
-2.21
27.3
12.84
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.19
-0.36
-0.31
Interest expense
-1.43
-0.71
-0.88
-0.4
Other income
0.02
1.06
1.97
1.43
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.03
1.6
1.49
Taxes
0
0
-0.2
-0.14
Tax rate
0
0
-12.49
-9.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.09
0.03
1.4
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.09
0.03
1.4
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-372.25
-97.55
3.64
-51.67
NPM
-0.51
0.63
43.94
22.06
