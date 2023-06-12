India Infraspace Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.41
-0.39
-0.45
-0.45
Net Worth
2.39
2.41
2.35
2.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.54
0.5
0.32
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.93
2.91
2.67
2.87
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.26
2.26
2.26
2.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.65
0.64
0.39
0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.97
1.06
1.12
0.97
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.26
4.3
4.17
4.37
Sundry Creditors
-4.57
-4.67
-4.67
-4.77
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.04
-0.23
0
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
2.93
2.92
2.66
2.88
