India Infraspace Ltd Balance Sheet

8.46
(4.96%)
Jun 12, 2023|02:43:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.41

-0.39

-0.45

-0.45

Net Worth

2.39

2.41

2.35

2.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0.54

0.5

0.32

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.93

2.91

2.67

2.87

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.26

2.26

2.26

2.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.65

0.64

0.39

0.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.97

1.06

1.12

0.97

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.26

4.3

4.17

4.37

Sundry Creditors

-4.57

-4.67

-4.67

-4.77

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.04

-0.23

0

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

2.93

2.92

2.66

2.88

