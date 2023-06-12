India Infraspace Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.13
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-12.56
5.08
-13.79
Other operating items
Operating
0.01
-12.69
5.11
-13.77
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.01
-12.69
5.11
-13.77
Equity raised
-0.89
-0.52
-0.48
-8.04
Investing
0
2.26
0
0
Financing
0.84
8.47
11.63
21.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.04
-2.49
16.26
0.16
No Record Found
