|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
35.3
25.37
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
39.14
53.91
Raw materials
0
0
-35.21
-25.35
As % of sales
0
0
99.75
99.92
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.11
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0.15
0.27
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.13
0.03
-0.04
OPM
0
0
0.08
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-1.24
Other income
0.06
0
0
1.31
Profit before tax
0
-0.13
0.03
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-19.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.13
0.03
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.13
0.03
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-97.58
-517.98
178.02
160.59
NPM
0
0
0.08
0.04
