|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-80.44
Op profit growth
-31.85
EBIT growth
-0.34
Net profit growth
-1.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-78.2
-22.43
EBIT margin
-86.6
-16.99
Net profit margin
-84.93
-16.93
RoCE
-29.13
RoNW
-89.05
RoA
-7.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.9
-4.99
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.38
-5.48
Book value per share
-1.07
3.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.62
-0.68
P/CEPS
-0.57
-0.62
P/B
-2.87
0.89
EV/EBIDTA
-4.21
-4.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-23.57
-26.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
629.51
Inventory days
691.67
Creditor days
-1,179.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.53
2.81
Net debt / equity
-14.86
3.94
Net debt / op. profit
-3.53
-2.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-131.12
-113.23
Employee costs
-8.2
-1.87
Other costs
-38.87
-7.33
