iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Infraspace Ltd Key Ratios

8.46
(4.96%)
Jun 12, 2023|02:43:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Infraspace Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-80.44

Op profit growth

-31.85

EBIT growth

-0.34

Net profit growth

-1.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-78.2

-22.43

EBIT margin

-86.6

-16.99

Net profit margin

-84.93

-16.93

RoCE

-29.13

RoNW

-89.05

RoA

-7.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.9

-4.99

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.38

-5.48

Book value per share

-1.07

3.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.62

-0.68

P/CEPS

-0.57

-0.62

P/B

-2.87

0.89

EV/EBIDTA

-4.21

-4.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-23.57

-26.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

629.51

Inventory days

691.67

Creditor days

-1,179.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.53

2.81

Net debt / equity

-14.86

3.94

Net debt / op. profit

-3.53

-2.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-131.12

-113.23

Employee costs

-8.2

-1.87

Other costs

-38.87

-7.33

India Infraspace Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Infraspace Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.