Open₹8.06
Prev. Close₹8.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.46
Day's Low₹8.06
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.8
2.8
2.8
2.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.41
-0.39
-0.45
-0.45
Net Worth
2.39
2.41
2.35
2.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
35.3
25.37
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
39.14
53.91
Raw materials
0
0
-35.21
-25.35
As % of sales
0
0
99.75
99.92
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.13
0.03
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-12.56
5.08
-13.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
39.14
53.91
Op profit growth
-48.72
-515.58
-163.45
52.5
EBIT growth
-98.38
-515.58
-97.51
21,981.68
Net profit growth
-97.58
-517.98
178.02
160.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0.8
0.45
1.55
8.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.8
0.45
1.55
8.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.04
0.13
0.07
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pradip B Shah
Director
Naresh Babulal Shah
Independent Director
Chetna Atul Kapadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
India Infraspace Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ganpati Infrastructure Limited in 1955. The Company is an integrated construction, infrastructure development and management company in India. Apart from these, it is also in business of trading of various Steel Products, IT and electronic items and also into various IT enabled services. In 2016-17, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the amalgamation of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited with Vernes Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL); demerger of Infrastructure Business of the Company and vesting the same in to VIPL and simultaneous re-organization of share capital of the Company became effective on July 18, 2016. The Company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, commercial & retail property in and around the State of Gujarat.
