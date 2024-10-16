iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infraspace Ltd Share Price

8.46
(4.96%)
Jun 12, 2023|02:43:52 PM

India Infraspace Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.06

Prev. Close

8.06

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.46

Day's Low

8.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Infraspace Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

India Infraspace Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Infraspace Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:44 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.41%

Non-Promoter- 33.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Infraspace Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.41

-0.39

-0.45

-0.45

Net Worth

2.39

2.41

2.35

2.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

35.3

25.37

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

39.14

53.91

Raw materials

0

0

-35.21

-25.35

As % of sales

0

0

99.75

99.92

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.13

0.03

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-12.56

5.08

-13.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

39.14

53.91

Op profit growth

-48.72

-515.58

-163.45

52.5

EBIT growth

-98.38

-515.58

-97.51

21,981.68

Net profit growth

-97.58

-517.98

178.02

160.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0.8

0.45

1.55

8.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.8

0.45

1.55

8.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.04

0.13

0.07

0.59

India Infraspace Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Infraspace Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pradip B Shah

Director

Naresh Babulal Shah

Independent Director

Chetna Atul Kapadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Infraspace Ltd

Summary

India Infraspace Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ganpati Infrastructure Limited in 1955. The Company is an integrated construction, infrastructure development and management company in India. Apart from these, it is also in business of trading of various Steel Products, IT and electronic items and also into various IT enabled services. In 2016-17, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the amalgamation of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited with Vernes Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL); demerger of Infrastructure Business of the Company and vesting the same in to VIPL and simultaneous re-organization of share capital of the Company became effective on July 18, 2016. The Company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, commercial & retail property in and around the State of Gujarat.
QUICKLINKS FOR India Infraspace Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

