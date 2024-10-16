iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Infraspace Ltd Company Summary

8.46
(4.96%)
Jun 12, 2023|02:43:52 PM

India Infraspace Ltd Summary

India Infraspace Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ganpati Infrastructure Limited in 1955. The Company is an integrated construction, infrastructure development and management company in India. Apart from these, it is also in business of trading of various Steel Products, IT and electronic items and also into various IT enabled services. In 2016-17, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the amalgamation of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited with Vernes Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL); demerger of Infrastructure Business of the Company and vesting the same in to VIPL and simultaneous re-organization of share capital of the Company became effective on July 18, 2016. The Company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, commercial & retail property in and around the State of Gujarat.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.