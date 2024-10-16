India Infraspace Ltd Summary

India Infraspace Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ganpati Infrastructure Limited in 1955. The Company is an integrated construction, infrastructure development and management company in India. Apart from these, it is also in business of trading of various Steel Products, IT and electronic items and also into various IT enabled services. In 2016-17, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the amalgamation of Vintron Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited with Vernes Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL); demerger of Infrastructure Business of the Company and vesting the same in to VIPL and simultaneous re-organization of share capital of the Company became effective on July 18, 2016. The Company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, commercial & retail property in and around the State of Gujarat.