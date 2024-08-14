iifl-logo-icon 1
India Infraspace Ltd Board Meeting

8.46
(4.96%)
Jun 12, 2023|02:43:52 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
INDIA INFRASPACE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
INDIA INFRASPACE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
INDIA INFRASPACE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31st 2023. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

