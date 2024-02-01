1:2 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED (535789) RECORD DATE 01.02.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for Cash at a premium of Rs. 148/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares held * Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 01/02/2024 DR-708/2023-2024 · Note: Rights Issue Price: Rs.150/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.148 per Equity Share), payable as under: Amount payable per Rights Equity Share On application Face Value (Rs.) Rs.0.67 per Rights Equity Share Premium (Rs.) Rs.49.33 per Rights Equity Share Total Amount (Rs.) Rs.50.00 per Rights Equity Share The outstanding subscription money will be called within 12 months from the date of allotment in the Issue or within such extended time period in accordance with Regulation 89 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as may be determined by the Board or SIIC in its sole discretion from time to time. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.01.2024)