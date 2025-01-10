Indian Sucrose Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.38
17.38
17.24
15.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.1
164.33
134.49
95.4
Net Worth
214.48
181.71
151.73
110.82
Minority Interest
Debt
208.78
223.16
182.26
204.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.14
12.39
6.75
18.3
Total Liabilities
442.4
417.26
340.74
333.25
Fixed Assets
204.79
205.37
191.48
161.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
1.26
1.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.67
1.69
0
0
Networking Capital
216.21
178
127.94
143.63
Inventories
195.27
214.52
189.85
190.95
Inventory Days
161.86
Sundry Debtors
67.82
54.44
73.17
73.75
Debtor Days
62.51
Other Current Assets
102.01
74.45
30.98
36.49
Sundry Creditors
-110.95
-131.65
-128.59
-125.11
Creditor Days
106.05
Other Current Liabilities
-37.94
-33.76
-37.47
-32.45
Cash
19.64
32.09
20.05
26.69
Total Assets
442.41
417.25
340.73
333.25
