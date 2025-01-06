Indian Sucrose Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.55
19.17
21.32
44.76
Depreciation
-7.57
-8.08
-6.78
-7.32
Tax paid
-8.19
-6.89
-4.96
-14.89
Working capital
51.11
-95.85
-62.33
48.5
Other operating items
Operating
65.88
-91.65
-52.75
71.03
Capital expenditure
2.81
15.07
36.74
2.37
Free cash flow
68.69
-76.58
-16.01
73.4
Equity raised
146.67
136.47
137.88
69.11
Investing
-0.88
-5.56
0
6.07
Financing
62.66
340.57
394.84
332.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
277.15
394.9
516.7
481.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.