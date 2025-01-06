iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Sucrose Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.45
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Indian Sucrose FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.55

19.17

21.32

44.76

Depreciation

-7.57

-8.08

-6.78

-7.32

Tax paid

-8.19

-6.89

-4.96

-14.89

Working capital

51.11

-95.85

-62.33

48.5

Other operating items

Operating

65.88

-91.65

-52.75

71.03

Capital expenditure

2.81

15.07

36.74

2.37

Free cash flow

68.69

-76.58

-16.01

73.4

Equity raised

146.67

136.47

137.88

69.11

Investing

-0.88

-5.56

0

6.07

Financing

62.66

340.57

394.84

332.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

277.15

394.9

516.7

481.22

