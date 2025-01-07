iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Sucrose Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.1
(4.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:53:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Sucrose Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

430.58

532.01

419.03

386.04

yoy growth (%)

-19.06

26.96

8.54

36.36

Raw materials

-335.72

-409.57

-348.31

-294.73

As % of sales

77.97

76.98

83.12

76.34

Employee costs

-10.8

-10.73

-8.92

-8.11

As % of sales

2.5

2.01

2.13

2.1

Other costs

-31.43

-61.18

-26.09

-18.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.3

11.5

6.22

4.78

Operating profit

52.61

50.52

35.7

64.72

OPM

12.21

9.49

8.51

16.76

Depreciation

-7.57

-8.08

-6.78

-7.32

Interest expense

-18.11

-24.9

-14.01

-18.96

Other income

3.63

1.64

6.41

6.33

Profit before tax

30.55

19.17

21.32

44.76

Taxes

-8.19

-6.89

-4.96

-14.89

Tax rate

-26.82

-35.96

-23.28

-33.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.35

12.28

16.36

29.86

Exceptional items

0.01

0

-8

0

Net profit

22.37

12.28

8.35

29.86

yoy growth (%)

82.16

46.95

-72.02

400.54

NPM

5.19

2.3

1.99

7.73

Indian Sucrose : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Sucrose Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.