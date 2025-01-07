Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
430.58
532.01
419.03
386.04
yoy growth (%)
-19.06
26.96
8.54
36.36
Raw materials
-335.72
-409.57
-348.31
-294.73
As % of sales
77.97
76.98
83.12
76.34
Employee costs
-10.8
-10.73
-8.92
-8.11
As % of sales
2.5
2.01
2.13
2.1
Other costs
-31.43
-61.18
-26.09
-18.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.3
11.5
6.22
4.78
Operating profit
52.61
50.52
35.7
64.72
OPM
12.21
9.49
8.51
16.76
Depreciation
-7.57
-8.08
-6.78
-7.32
Interest expense
-18.11
-24.9
-14.01
-18.96
Other income
3.63
1.64
6.41
6.33
Profit before tax
30.55
19.17
21.32
44.76
Taxes
-8.19
-6.89
-4.96
-14.89
Tax rate
-26.82
-35.96
-23.28
-33.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.35
12.28
16.36
29.86
Exceptional items
0.01
0
-8
0
Net profit
22.37
12.28
8.35
29.86
yoy growth (%)
82.16
46.95
-72.02
400.54
NPM
5.19
2.3
1.99
7.73
