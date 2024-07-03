iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Sucrose Ltd Share Price

112.4
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open118.6
  • Day's High118.6
  • 52 Wk High166.8
  • Prev. Close116.1
  • Day's Low110.1
  • 52 Wk Low 75.31
  • Turnover (lac)6.23
  • P/E6.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value123.11
  • EPS19.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Sucrose Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

118.6

Prev. Close

116.1

Turnover(Lac.)

6.23

Day's High

118.6

Day's Low

110.1

52 Week's High

166.8

52 Week's Low

75.31

Book Value

123.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.31

P/E

6.05

EPS

19.2

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Sucrose Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Indian Sucrose Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Sucrose Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 35.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Sucrose Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.38

17.38

17.24

15.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

197.1

164.33

134.49

95.4

Net Worth

214.48

181.71

151.73

110.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

430.58

532.01

419.03

386.04

yoy growth (%)

-19.06

26.96

8.54

36.36

Raw materials

-335.72

-409.57

-348.31

-294.73

As % of sales

77.97

76.98

83.12

76.34

Employee costs

-10.8

-10.73

-8.92

-8.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.55

19.17

21.32

44.76

Depreciation

-7.57

-8.08

-6.78

-7.32

Tax paid

-8.19

-6.89

-4.96

-14.89

Working capital

51.11

-95.85

-62.33

48.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.06

26.96

8.54

36.36

Op profit growth

4.14

41.51

-44.83

92.42

EBIT growth

10.41

24.74

-44.55

143.77

Net profit growth

82.16

46.95

-72.02

400.54

No Record Found

Indian Sucrose Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Sucrose Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunal Yadav

Non Executive Director

Jaitender Kumar

Independent Director

Neeraj Bansal

Non Executive Director

Geeta Sharma

Independent Director

Shriram Agarwal

Independent Director

Ashish Singh Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anamika Raju

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Punj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Sucrose Ltd

Summary

Indian Sucrose Limited (Formerly known Oswal Sugars Limited) was incorporated on 12th December, 1990 as a Public Limited Company. It was originally promoted jointly by Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC) and Mukerian Papers Ltd. Subsequently Mukerian Papers Ltd. its nominee Companies including Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd. and Punjab Woolcombers Ltd. took over the Control of the Company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Sugar. In year 1990, the Company set up a plant for the manufacture of white crystal sugar with an installed capacity of 2500 TCD, which was expanded to 12,000 TCD in Punjab. The cost of the project was originally estimated at Rs 32.6 cr and commercial operations were projected to commence by Jan.92. However, due to factors like belated transfer of its letter of intent, etc, the project was delayed and project cost was revised to Rs 42 cr to include captive power generation. To part-finance the project, OSL came out with a public issue in Aug.93. In 1995-96, the company allotted 12,70,000 equity shares to IFCI and ICICI, to convert their loans into equity shares. During the year 2003-04, the name of the Company was changed from Oswal Sugar s Limited to Indian Sucrose Limited with effect from 4th December 2003. The plant capacity was expanded from 2500 TCD to 3500 TCD. At present, the plant has an installed capacity of 9000 TCD. The plant had also certain additional facilities like co-generation of power to the extent of 40 M.W.
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Sucrose Ltd share price today?

The Indian Sucrose Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹112.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd is ₹195.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Sucrose Ltd is 6.05 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Sucrose Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Sucrose Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Sucrose Ltd is ₹75.31 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Sucrose Ltd?

Indian Sucrose Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.73%, 3 Years at 35.81%, 1 Year at 43.81%, 6 Month at 1.49%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at 6.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Sucrose Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Sucrose Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.49 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 35.46 %

