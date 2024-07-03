SectorSugar
Open₹118.6
Prev. Close₹116.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.23
Day's High₹118.6
Day's Low₹110.1
52 Week's High₹166.8
52 Week's Low₹75.31
Book Value₹123.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.31
P/E6.05
EPS19.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.38
17.38
17.24
15.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
197.1
164.33
134.49
95.4
Net Worth
214.48
181.71
151.73
110.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
430.58
532.01
419.03
386.04
yoy growth (%)
-19.06
26.96
8.54
36.36
Raw materials
-335.72
-409.57
-348.31
-294.73
As % of sales
77.97
76.98
83.12
76.34
Employee costs
-10.8
-10.73
-8.92
-8.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.55
19.17
21.32
44.76
Depreciation
-7.57
-8.08
-6.78
-7.32
Tax paid
-8.19
-6.89
-4.96
-14.89
Working capital
51.11
-95.85
-62.33
48.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.06
26.96
8.54
36.36
Op profit growth
4.14
41.51
-44.83
92.42
EBIT growth
10.41
24.74
-44.55
143.77
Net profit growth
82.16
46.95
-72.02
400.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunal Yadav
Non Executive Director
Jaitender Kumar
Independent Director
Neeraj Bansal
Non Executive Director
Geeta Sharma
Independent Director
Shriram Agarwal
Independent Director
Ashish Singh Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anamika Raju
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Punj
The Indian Sucrose Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹112.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd is ₹195.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Sucrose Ltd is 6.05 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Sucrose Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Sucrose Ltd is ₹75.31 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Sucrose Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.73%, 3 Years at 35.81%, 1 Year at 43.81%, 6 Month at 1.49%, 3 Month at -4.80% and 1 Month at 6.86%.
