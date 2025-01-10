TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF INDIAN SUCROSE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of INDIAN SUCROSE LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to financial statement including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ,thereof ("IND AS ") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report: -

S.NO KEY AUDIT MATTERS AUDITORS RESPONSE 1 Revenue recognition Our audit procedures, amongst others, included the following: Refer to note no 2.5 to the financial statements. Obtaining an understanding of the process relating to recording of sales and testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant key internal controls over recording of sales. The Company principally generates revenue from sale of Sugar and sale of its By-product. Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for recording of sales and compliance of the policy with applicable accounting standards; Comparing a sample of sale transactions recorded during the year with sales orders, sales invoices, delivery challans and other relevant underlying documents. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because it is one of the key performance indicators of the Company and gives rise to an inherent risk of misstatement to meet expectations or targets Comparing a sample of sale transactions recorded near the year end with the sales orders, sales invoices, delivery challans and other relevant underlying documentation to assess if the sale was recorded in the appropriate accounting period. Inspecting on a sample basis, credit notes issued near to and subsequent to year end to evaluate whether the adjustments to sales had been accurately recorded in the appropriate accounting period; and Scanning for any manual journal entries relating to sales recorded during and near the year end which were material or other specific risk-based criteria for inspecting underlying documentation. 2. Capitalization of property, plant and equipment Our audit procedures, amongst others, included the following: Refer note no. 3 to the financial statements. Obtaining an understanding of and testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal control over capital expenditure; The Company has made significant capital expenditure on New Plant, modernization and replacement of plant and equipment. Comparing, on sample basis, the costs incurred on projects with supporting documentation and contracts; We identified capitalization of property, plant and equipment as a key audit matter because there is a risk that amounts being capitalized may not meet the capitalization criteria with related implications on depreciation charge for the year. Assessing the nature of costs incurred for the capital projects for appropriateness by comparing, on sample basis, amounts recorded with underlying documentation and considering that the expenditure meets the criteria for capitalization as per the applicable accounting standards; Inspecting supporting documents for the date of capitalization when project assets were ready for its intended use to assess that depreciation commenced and further capitalization of costs ceased from that date and to assess the useful life assigned by management including testing the calculation of related depreciation 3. Valuation of Inventories Our audit procedures, amongst others, included the following: Refer note no.6 to the financial statements. Assessing the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for valuation of stock and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards; We identified valuation of inventories as a key audit matter as it involves significant management judgments in determining the carrying value of stock. Obtaining an understanding of internal controls over valuation of stock and testing, on a sample basis, their design, implementation and operating effectiveness; Obtaining an understanding and assessing reasonableness of the managements determination of net realizable value (NRV) and the key estimates adopted, including future selling prices and costs necessary to make the sales and their basis; and Comparing the NRV, on a sample basis, to the cost of stock-in-trade to assess whether any adjustments are required to the value of stock in trade in accordance with the accounting policy.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian accounting standards (IND AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended thereof.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statement.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) relevant Rules,2015, as amended, thereof.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. (Refer Note no 33to the financial statement).

ii. The Company did not have any long - term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The company was not required to transfer, any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (2)(h)(iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have not paid any Interim dividend nor proposed any dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which did not have the audit trail feature (edit log) enabled throughout the year. As informed to us implementation of the audit trail feature is under process.

For SSVS& Co., Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No.021648C Place: Noida (Vipul Sharma) F.C.A Dated :30th May, 2024 Partner M.No.74437 Udin:-UDIN : 24074437BKANTZ3920

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Indian Sucrose Limited on its financial statements dated 30th March,2024

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: -

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained records showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of its principal Property, Plant and

Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particular of Intangible Assets.

(b) The company has physically verified the Property, Plant and Equipment. In accordance with a phased programme designed by the management to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c ) The title deeds of the immovable property as disclosed in the Property, Plant and Equipment (note No.3 to the IND AS financial statements) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records in each class of inventory is less than 10% and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has during the year sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^. 5 crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and based on our examination and verification of March, 2024 quarterly returns or statement filed by the company they are found to be not in agreement to books of account and other records of the company.

Quarter Value of sugar stock as per Books at lower of cost or Net realizable value Value of sugar stock as per Stock Statement at Realizable value Difference 4th Quarter ended 31.03.2024 19527.37 21045.89 1518.51

Further statement and other documents submitted to the bank and information required by us for verification in respect of three quarters, were not made available to us hence we are unable to comment on any difference in Stock Statements and Books of Accounts of the company, if any

iii) a) According to information made available to us, the Company has during the year granted unsecured loans to companies other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates as per details here under:

Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Loan Given (Rs. in Lakhs) - Related Parties 12839.86 - Other - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Related Parties 7740.19 - Other 208.56

Further the company not made any investment and not provided any guarantee or security and also has not granted Loan or advance in the nature of Loan, secured or unsecured during the year to Companies, firm, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of loans granted by the company are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure performed by us, that the repayments of principal and payment of interest are not stipulated . in absence of any stipulation we are unable to comment whether the repayment of principal and payment of interest are as stipulated and are regular.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure performed by us and since repayment of principal are not stipulated,we are unable to comment whether there is overdue amount of principal.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure performed by us no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -repayable on demand 7948.75 - 7740.19 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the totalloans 100% - 97.49%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 in respect of loan made during the year further the company has not given any investments through more than two layers of investment companies, guarantees and security stated under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

v) On the basis of information and explanations given to us and our scrutiny of Companys records, in our opinion, the Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules frames there under. The directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India are not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima-facie, the prescribed account and records have been maintained and are being made up. We however as not required have not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax ,Provident Fund, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, , Value added Tax, Cess, Regulatory fees/administrative charges and other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the provisions of Employees State Insurance are not applicable to the Company. Further, there were no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed statutory dues of Sales tax, Excise duty and Income Tax aggregating to Rs 946.10 Lakhs that have not been deposited are given below: -

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Financial year to which it pertains Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax 1997-1998 5.67 Deputy Excise & taxation Commissioner (Appeal) Sales Tax Laws Purchase Tax 1999-2000 16.64 Punjab and Haryana High Court 2000-2001 & 2001-2002 39.59 DETC, Jalandhar 2002-2003 &2003-2004 36.73 DETC, Jalandhar 2004-2005 30.16 DETC, Jalandhar 2006-2007 157.38 VAT Tribunal 2007-2008 163.82 VAT Tribunal 2008-2009 112.32 DETC, Jalandhar 2009-2010 109.74 VAT Tribunal 2010-2011 232.56 DETC, Jalandhar 2011-2012 41.49 DETC, Jalandhar Total 946.10

Further, in respect of Custom Duty, Value added Tax and Cess, it has been informed that there are no dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or by any other lender.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, on overall basis the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were taken.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary Joint Venture and Associate, hence clause no 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(f) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture, or Associate company hence clause no 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standard.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a

Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) On the basis of examination and explanations given by the management of the company there is no ongoing project in respect of CSR hence clause xx(b) is not applicable.

For SSVS & Co., Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No. 021648C Place: Noida (Vipul Sharma) F.C.A Dated : 30th May, 2024 Partner M.No.74437 Udin:-UDIN : 24074437BKANTZ3920

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Indian Sucrose Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.