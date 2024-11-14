iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Sucrose Ltd Board Meeting

107.8
(3.65%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Indian Sucrose CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Dec 20243 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of Indian Sucrose Limited pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 and to transact all other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure as per above Captioned Subject.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Detailed disclosure under the above mentioned Subject.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Along With The Limited Review Report Of The Auditors Thereon and to Transact any other business with the permission of the chair. The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202427 May 2024
INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith other agenda items. Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To Transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of board meeting to consider the standalone unaudited financial results for the Quater and nine months ended on 31 December 2023 Declaration of Financial result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Declaration of Financial Result For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)

Indian Sucrose: Related News

No Record Found

