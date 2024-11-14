|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of Indian Sucrose Limited pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 and to transact all other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure as per above Captioned Subject.
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Detailed disclosure under the above mentioned Subject.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024 Along With The Limited Review Report Of The Auditors Thereon and to Transact any other business with the permission of the chair. The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 alongwith other agenda items. Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To Transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of board meeting to consider the standalone unaudited financial results for the Quater and nine months ended on 31 December 2023 Declaration of Financial result for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Declaration of Financial Result For the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.