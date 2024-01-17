|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|19 Aug 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|The Register of Members shall remain closed from 10th September 2024 till 16th September 2024 for the purposes of ensuing 15th AGM of the Company.
