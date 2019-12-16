Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.7
23.53
23.42
21.93
Net Worth
32.75
33.58
33.47
31.98
Minority Interest
Debt
76.48
78.91
79.4
46.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.24
1.01
0.88
0.48
Total Liabilities
110.47
113.5
113.75
79.17
Fixed Assets
40.66
42.36
45.37
33.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.92
54.92
54.92
54.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.79
15.98
12.02
-10.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.75
1.95
1.41
1.28
Debtor Days
52.47
84.12
42.62
59.89
Other Current Assets
26.54
24.96
21.68
11.9
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-12.5
-10.93
-11.07
-23.65
Cash
0.1
0.24
1.45
1.32
Total Assets
110.47
113.5
113.76
79.18
