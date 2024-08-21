Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹0.91
Prev. Close₹0.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.91
Day's Low₹0.91
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.7
23.53
23.42
21.93
Net Worth
32.75
33.58
33.47
31.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.21
8.46
12.07
7.8
yoy growth (%)
-38.34
-29.93
54.79
-10.39
Raw materials
0
-1.17
-3.59
-0.46
As % of sales
0
13.88
29.78
5.97
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.24
-0.41
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.34
2.16
1.55
Depreciation
-1.7
-1.84
-1.1
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.23
-0.66
-0.47
Working capital
-3.75
-0.26
-0.44
0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.34
-29.93
54.79
-10.39
Op profit growth
-30.17
-17.44
20.03
4.67
EBIT growth
-39.53
-33.92
22.88
5.95
Net profit growth
-864.63
-92.68
39.15
3.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ashok B Purohit
Chairman cum Managing Director
Nandkumar K Harchandani
Executive Director
Archana D Wani
Director
Vijaykumar N Harchandani
Director
Anil Admane
Director
Archana Admane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Pacific Projects Ltd
Summary
Indo-Pacific Software & Entertainment, incorporated in 1982, is engaged in the business of software development and real estate activities. The company commenced its business operations with the name Indo-Pacific Securities. It is involved in software development, entertainment operations and construction activities. It offers business intelligence solutions, internet consulting and development, control automation and engineering solutions.The company develops software for the domestic and export markets. Besides this and entertainment activities, the company focuses on the development and construction of malls including commercial complexes and theaters. One such project undertaken is the Poonam Mall in Nagpur.It is a multi-domain operational company having divisions for ensuring better customer satisfaction and value for services imparted in any vertical domains of software, education or entertainment. It has pioneered Software development and Implementation to deliver guaranteed satisfaction with the expertise level. IPSELs strengths lie in Software Product Development, Business Intelligence Solutions, Internet Consulting and development, Control Automation and Engineering solutions.
