Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Share Price

0.91
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2019|10:40:40 AM

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0.91

Prev. Close

0.91

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.91

Day's Low

0.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.15

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.59%

Non-Promoter- 25.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.7

23.53

23.42

21.93

Net Worth

32.75

33.58

33.47

31.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.21

8.46

12.07

7.8

yoy growth (%)

-38.34

-29.93

54.79

-10.39

Raw materials

0

-1.17

-3.59

-0.46

As % of sales

0

13.88

29.78

5.97

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.24

-0.41

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.34

2.16

1.55

Depreciation

-1.7

-1.84

-1.1

-1.01

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.23

-0.66

-0.47

Working capital

-3.75

-0.26

-0.44

0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.34

-29.93

54.79

-10.39

Op profit growth

-30.17

-17.44

20.03

4.67

EBIT growth

-39.53

-33.92

22.88

5.95

Net profit growth

-864.63

-92.68

39.15

3.37

No Record Found

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ashok B Purohit

Chairman cum Managing Director

Nandkumar K Harchandani

Executive Director

Archana D Wani

Director

Vijaykumar N Harchandani

Director

Anil Admane

Director

Archana Admane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Summary

Indo-Pacific Software & Entertainment, incorporated in 1982, is engaged in the business of software development and real estate activities. The company commenced its business operations with the name Indo-Pacific Securities. It is involved in software development, entertainment operations and construction activities. It offers business intelligence solutions, internet consulting and development, control automation and engineering solutions.The company develops software for the domestic and export markets. Besides this and entertainment activities, the company focuses on the development and construction of malls including commercial complexes and theaters. One such project undertaken is the Poonam Mall in Nagpur.It is a multi-domain operational company having divisions for ensuring better customer satisfaction and value for services imparted in any vertical domains of software, education or entertainment. It has pioneered Software development and Implementation to deliver guaranteed satisfaction with the expertise level. IPSELs strengths lie in Software Product Development, Business Intelligence Solutions, Internet Consulting and development, Control Automation and Engineering solutions.
