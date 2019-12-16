iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Key Ratios

0.91
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2019|10:40:40 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.54

-11.85

75.46

18.42

Op profit growth

3.71

2.05

51.91

48.45

EBIT growth

15.95

-1.51

71.83

-12.62

Net profit growth

-226.81

-204.02

191.27

-80.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

82.8

81.07

70.02

80.87

EBIT margin

49.73

43.55

38.98

39.8

Net profit margin

4.74

-3.8

3.22

1.94

RoCE

6.87

5.67

6.63

4.42

RoNW

0.61

-0.48

0.46

0.16

RoA

0.16

-0.12

0.13

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.08

0

0.06

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.47

-0.66

-0.51

-4.13

Book value per share

3.16

3.09

3.15

30.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

19

0

9.33

92

P/CEPS

-3.22

-1.02

-1.08

-0.44

P/B

0.47

0.21

0.17

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

7.13

7.21

7.54

8.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23

63.92

-53.38

-70.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.36

49.33

39.55

48.86

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-15.73

-26.01

-20.86

-45.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.14

-0.94

-1.21

-1.19

Net debt / equity

2.55

2.8

2.88

1.74

Net debt / op. profit

6.07

6.73

7.2

6.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.19

-7.36

-19.88

-4.52

Employee costs

-3.05

-2.39

-2.89

-2.75

Other costs

-7.94

-9.16

-7.2

-11.84

Indo Pacific Pro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.