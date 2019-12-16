Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.54
-11.85
75.46
18.42
Op profit growth
3.71
2.05
51.91
48.45
EBIT growth
15.95
-1.51
71.83
-12.62
Net profit growth
-226.81
-204.02
191.27
-80.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
82.8
81.07
70.02
80.87
EBIT margin
49.73
43.55
38.98
39.8
Net profit margin
4.74
-3.8
3.22
1.94
RoCE
6.87
5.67
6.63
4.42
RoNW
0.61
-0.48
0.46
0.16
RoA
0.16
-0.12
0.13
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.08
0
0.06
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.47
-0.66
-0.51
-4.13
Book value per share
3.16
3.09
3.15
30.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
19
0
9.33
92
P/CEPS
-3.22
-1.02
-1.08
-0.44
P/B
0.47
0.21
0.17
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
7.13
7.21
7.54
8.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23
63.92
-53.38
-70.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.36
49.33
39.55
48.86
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-15.73
-26.01
-20.86
-45.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.14
-0.94
-1.21
-1.19
Net debt / equity
2.55
2.8
2.88
1.74
Net debt / op. profit
6.07
6.73
7.2
6.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.19
-7.36
-19.88
-4.52
Employee costs
-3.05
-2.39
-2.89
-2.75
Other costs
-7.94
-9.16
-7.2
-11.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.