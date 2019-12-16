iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.91
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2019|10:40:40 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Indo Pacific Pro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.34

2.16

1.55

Depreciation

-1.7

-1.84

-1.1

-1.01

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.23

-0.66

-0.47

Working capital

-3.75

-0.26

-0.44

0.49

Other operating items

Operating

-6.29

-1.99

-0.05

0.54

Capital expenditure

0

0

16.65

0.38

Free cash flow

-6.28

-1.98

16.59

0.92

Equity raised

47.06

46.84

43.85

41.71

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

122.57

119.11

80.73

42.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

163.35

163.96

141.18

84.85

Indo Pacific Pro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.