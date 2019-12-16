Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.34
2.16
1.55
Depreciation
-1.7
-1.84
-1.1
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.23
-0.66
-0.47
Working capital
-3.75
-0.26
-0.44
0.49
Other operating items
Operating
-6.29
-1.99
-0.05
0.54
Capital expenditure
0
0
16.65
0.38
Free cash flow
-6.28
-1.98
16.59
0.92
Equity raised
47.06
46.84
43.85
41.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
122.57
119.11
80.73
42.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
163.35
163.96
141.18
84.85
