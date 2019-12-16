iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.91
(0.00%)
Dec 16, 2019|10:40:40 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.21

8.46

12.07

7.8

yoy growth (%)

-38.34

-29.93

54.79

-10.39

Raw materials

0

-1.17

-3.59

-0.46

As % of sales

0

13.88

29.78

5.97

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.24

-0.41

-0.26

As % of sales

5.2

2.93

3.39

3.37

Other costs

-0.87

-1.21

-1.01

-1.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.82

14.32

8.37

15.28

Operating profit

4.06

5.82

7.05

5.87

OPM

77.97

68.85

58.44

75.36

Depreciation

-1.7

-1.84

-1.1

-1.01

Interest expense

-3.04

-3.69

-3.95

-3.42

Other income

0.08

0.06

0.16

0.11

Profit before tax

-0.6

0.34

2.16

1.55

Taxes

-0.22

-0.23

-0.66

-0.47

Tax rate

37.98

-68.42

-30.89

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.83

0.1

1.49

1.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.83

0.1

1.49

1.07

yoy growth (%)

-864.63

-92.68

39.15

3.37

NPM

-15.99

1.28

12.36

13.75

Indo Pacific Pro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Pacific Projects Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.