|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.21
8.46
12.07
7.8
yoy growth (%)
-38.34
-29.93
54.79
-10.39
Raw materials
0
-1.17
-3.59
-0.46
As % of sales
0
13.88
29.78
5.97
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.24
-0.41
-0.26
As % of sales
5.2
2.93
3.39
3.37
Other costs
-0.87
-1.21
-1.01
-1.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.82
14.32
8.37
15.28
Operating profit
4.06
5.82
7.05
5.87
OPM
77.97
68.85
58.44
75.36
Depreciation
-1.7
-1.84
-1.1
-1.01
Interest expense
-3.04
-3.69
-3.95
-3.42
Other income
0.08
0.06
0.16
0.11
Profit before tax
-0.6
0.34
2.16
1.55
Taxes
-0.22
-0.23
-0.66
-0.47
Tax rate
37.98
-68.42
-30.89
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.83
0.1
1.49
1.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.83
0.1
1.49
1.07
yoy growth (%)
-864.63
-92.68
39.15
3.37
NPM
-15.99
1.28
12.36
13.75
