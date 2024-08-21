Indo Pacific Projects Ltd Summary

Indo-Pacific Software & Entertainment, incorporated in 1982, is engaged in the business of software development and real estate activities. The company commenced its business operations with the name Indo-Pacific Securities. It is involved in software development, entertainment operations and construction activities. It offers business intelligence solutions, internet consulting and development, control automation and engineering solutions.The company develops software for the domestic and export markets. Besides this and entertainment activities, the company focuses on the development and construction of malls including commercial complexes and theaters. One such project undertaken is the Poonam Mall in Nagpur.It is a multi-domain operational company having divisions for ensuring better customer satisfaction and value for services imparted in any vertical domains of software, education or entertainment. It has pioneered Software development and Implementation to deliver guaranteed satisfaction with the expertise level. IPSELs strengths lie in Software Product Development, Business Intelligence Solutions, Internet Consulting and development, Control Automation and Engineering solutions.