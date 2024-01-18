|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|0.6
|6
|Final
|Recommended dividend for the Financial Year ended on 315t March, 2024, @6% (i.e Rs. 0.60/- per Equity Share) on the face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Board approved:- 1. Considered and approved an interim dividend, for the financial year 2023-24, @ 10% (i.e. Re. 1/- per Equity Share) on the face value of Rs. 10/- per Equity Share.
