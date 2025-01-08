iifl-logo-icon 1
Innocorp Ltd Balance Sheet

4.75
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.94

7.94

7.94

7.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.25

-4.99

-8.84

-8.67

Net Worth

2.69

2.95

-0.89

-0.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

2.57

2.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.69

2.95

1.67

1.71

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.18

1.28

1.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.75

0.75

1.49

1.49

Networking Capital

1.56

2.02

-1.1

-1.16

Inventories

0

0

0.03

0.03

Inventory Days

22.7

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.08

0.19

0.3

Debtor Days

227.07

Other Current Assets

2.02

3.54

0.16

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-0.11

-0.11

-0.4

Creditor Days

302.77

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-1.49

-1.37

-1.31

Cash

0.23

0.01

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

2.68

2.96

1.68

1.72

