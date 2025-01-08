Innocorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.94
7.94
7.94
7.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.25
-4.99
-8.84
-8.67
Net Worth
2.69
2.95
-0.89
-0.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.57
2.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.69
2.95
1.67
1.71
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.18
1.28
1.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.75
0.75
1.49
1.49
Networking Capital
1.56
2.02
-1.1
-1.16
Inventories
0
0
0.03
0.03
Inventory Days
22.7
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.08
0.19
0.3
Debtor Days
227.07
Other Current Assets
2.02
3.54
0.16
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-0.11
-0.11
-0.4
Creditor Days
302.77
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-1.49
-1.37
-1.31
Cash
0.23
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
2.68
2.96
1.68
1.72
