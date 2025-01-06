iifl-logo-icon 1
Innocorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.85
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Innocorp Ltd

Innocorp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.22

-0.18

-1.03

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.27

-0.44

-0.48

Tax paid

0.5

0.09

-0.49

-1.58

Working capital

-0.19

-0.52

-0.5

-0.53

Other operating items

Operating

0.17

-1.92

-1.63

-3.63

Capital expenditure

-2.2

-4.52

-0.94

-0.07

Free cash flow

-2.02

-6.44

-2.57

-3.7

Equity raised

-18.41

-15.16

-12.8

-7.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.32

0.52

-0.43

5.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-20.12

-21.09

-15.8

-5.32

