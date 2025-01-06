Innocorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.22
-0.18
-1.03
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.27
-0.44
-0.48
Tax paid
0.5
0.09
-0.49
-1.58
Working capital
-0.19
-0.52
-0.5
-0.53
Other operating items
Operating
0.17
-1.92
-1.63
-3.63
Capital expenditure
-2.2
-4.52
-0.94
-0.07
Free cash flow
-2.02
-6.44
-2.57
-3.7
Equity raised
-18.41
-15.16
-12.8
-7.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.32
0.52
-0.43
5.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.12
-21.09
-15.8
-5.32
