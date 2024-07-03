SectorPlastic products
Open₹5.07
Prev. Close₹5.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹5.1
Day's Low₹5.07
52 Week's High₹10.55
52 Week's Low₹4.61
Book Value₹3.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.94
7.94
7.94
7.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.25
-4.99
-8.84
-8.67
Net Worth
2.69
2.95
-0.89
-0.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.64
1.22
2.16
yoy growth (%)
-25.51
-47
-43.45
30.12
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-0.49
-0.8
As % of sales
0.7
46.14
40.9
37.2
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.58
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.22
-0.18
-1.03
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.27
-0.44
-0.48
Tax paid
0.5
0.09
-0.49
-1.58
Working capital
-0.19
-0.52
-0.5
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.51
-47
-43.45
30.12
Op profit growth
-127.61
-20.45
273.07
-49.46
EBIT growth
-122.4
-831.68
-120.3
-16.7
Net profit growth
-147.62
65.26
-73.9
115.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Prasad VSS Garapati
Non Executive Director
Venu Garpati
Independent Director
Naga Mohan Babu Mangalapurapu
Independent Director
Neralla Seshagiri Rao
Independent Director
Alapati Venkata Narasimha Rao
Managing Director
Lakshmi VVV Garapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Vijaya Simha Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innocorp Ltd
Summary
Innocorp Limited (Formerly Innosoft Technologies Ltd.) was incorporated in 1994. In 1996, the Company was headed by its Founder, Mr. Garapati. The Company went for public issue and was subscribed. In 2006, the Companys name was changed to Innocorp Limited and is apart from its core business is also providing total infrastructural services for Power Transmission & Distribution sector like the power cable manufacturing and laying of LT & HT lines. Innocorp Limited, a successful trader turned manufacturer of injection molded plastic products of house hold and industrial use is there in the field for the last two decades known for its high quality, longevity and 100% customer satisfaction. They are the contract manufacturer for Tupperware in India since 2001 till date. We have vast experience in injection molded plastics and specialized in processing of all grades of PP, PC, PE, Nylon and ABS.The Promoters of the Company were the sole distributors of most reputed product range of VIP, Aristocrat, Encore, Maharaja Mixers, Bush T.Vs, Onida TVs, Supreme, Polyset, Nilkamal, Liberty shoes, Unitex & Libra carpets, Neeta Office furniture etc during 80s and 90s. The Company is an ISO-9001 Certified and BSE Listed company entered into manufacturing sector in the year 1996 backed by most successful promoters with high professional profile, efficient professional management, qualified and highly experienced technical and administrative staff.The Company offers a range of manufacturing facil
The Innocorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innocorp Ltd is ₹4.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innocorp Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innocorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innocorp Ltd is ₹4.61 and ₹10.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Innocorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.33%, 3 Years at -22.56%, 1 Year at -17.07%, 6 Month at -2.30%, 3 Month at -44.20% and 1 Month at -31.36%.
