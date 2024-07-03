iifl-logo-icon 1
Innocorp Ltd Share Price

5.1
(-4.32%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.07
  • Day's High5.1
  • 52 Wk High10.55
  • Prev. Close5.33
  • Day's Low5.07
  • 52 Wk Low 4.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innocorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

5.07

Prev. Close

5.33

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

5.1

Day's Low

5.07

52 Week's High

10.55

52 Week's Low

4.61

Book Value

3.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innocorp Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Innocorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innocorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 70.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innocorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.94

7.94

7.94

7.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.25

-4.99

-8.84

-8.67

Net Worth

2.69

2.95

-0.89

-0.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.64

1.22

2.16

yoy growth (%)

-25.51

-47

-43.45

30.12

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-0.49

-0.8

As % of sales

0.7

46.14

40.9

37.2

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.58

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.22

-0.18

-1.03

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.27

-0.44

-0.48

Tax paid

0.5

0.09

-0.49

-1.58

Working capital

-0.19

-0.52

-0.5

-0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.51

-47

-43.45

30.12

Op profit growth

-127.61

-20.45

273.07

-49.46

EBIT growth

-122.4

-831.68

-120.3

-16.7

Net profit growth

-147.62

65.26

-73.9

115.73

No Record Found

Innocorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innocorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Prasad VSS Garapati

Non Executive Director

Venu Garpati

Independent Director

Naga Mohan Babu Mangalapurapu

Independent Director

Neralla Seshagiri Rao

Independent Director

Alapati Venkata Narasimha Rao

Managing Director

Lakshmi VVV Garapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Vijaya Simha Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innocorp Ltd

Summary

Innocorp Limited (Formerly Innosoft Technologies Ltd.) was incorporated in 1994. In 1996, the Company was headed by its Founder, Mr. Garapati. The Company went for public issue and was subscribed. In 2006, the Companys name was changed to Innocorp Limited and is apart from its core business is also providing total infrastructural services for Power Transmission & Distribution sector like the power cable manufacturing and laying of LT & HT lines. Innocorp Limited, a successful trader turned manufacturer of injection molded plastic products of house hold and industrial use is there in the field for the last two decades known for its high quality, longevity and 100% customer satisfaction. They are the contract manufacturer for Tupperware in India since 2001 till date. We have vast experience in injection molded plastics and specialized in processing of all grades of PP, PC, PE, Nylon and ABS.The Promoters of the Company were the sole distributors of most reputed product range of VIP, Aristocrat, Encore, Maharaja Mixers, Bush T.Vs, Onida TVs, Supreme, Polyset, Nilkamal, Liberty shoes, Unitex & Libra carpets, Neeta Office furniture etc during 80s and 90s. The Company is an ISO-9001 Certified and BSE Listed company entered into manufacturing sector in the year 1996 backed by most successful promoters with high professional profile, efficient professional management, qualified and highly experienced technical and administrative staff.The Company offers a range of manufacturing facil
Company FAQs

What is the Innocorp Ltd share price today?

The Innocorp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innocorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innocorp Ltd is ₹4.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innocorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innocorp Ltd is 0 and 1.57 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innocorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innocorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innocorp Ltd is ₹4.61 and ₹10.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innocorp Ltd?

Innocorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.33%, 3 Years at -22.56%, 1 Year at -17.07%, 6 Month at -2.30%, 3 Month at -44.20% and 1 Month at -31.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innocorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innocorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.67 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 70.32 %

