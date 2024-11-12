iifl-logo-icon 1
Innocorp Ltd Board Meeting

5.48
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Innocorp CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
INNOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
INNOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
INNOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
INNOCORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Un Audited Financial Results For the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

