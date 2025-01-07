Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.64
1.22
2.16
yoy growth (%)
-25.51
-47
-43.45
30.12
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-0.49
-0.8
As % of sales
0.7
46.14
40.9
37.2
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.1
-0.58
-0.65
As % of sales
18.66
15.57
47.67
30.16
Other costs
-0.2
-0.92
-0.99
-0.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.62
143.46
81.48
43.24
Operating profit
0.18
-0.68
-0.85
-0.22
OPM
39
-105.18
-70.06
-10.61
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.27
-0.44
-0.48
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.27
-0.31
-0.39
Other income
0.2
0
1.43
0.07
Profit before tax
0.03
-1.22
-0.18
-1.03
Taxes
0.5
0.09
-0.49
-1.58
Tax rate
1,621.79
-7.67
264.84
153.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.53
-1.13
-0.68
-2.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.53
-1.13
-0.68
-2.62
yoy growth (%)
-147.62
65.26
-73.9
115.73
NPM
111.67
-174.63
-55.99
-121.32
No Record Found
