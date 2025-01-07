iifl-logo-icon 1
Innocorp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.63
(-4.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.64

1.22

2.16

yoy growth (%)

-25.51

-47

-43.45

30.12

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-0.49

-0.8

As % of sales

0.7

46.14

40.9

37.2

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.1

-0.58

-0.65

As % of sales

18.66

15.57

47.67

30.16

Other costs

-0.2

-0.92

-0.99

-0.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.62

143.46

81.48

43.24

Operating profit

0.18

-0.68

-0.85

-0.22

OPM

39

-105.18

-70.06

-10.61

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.27

-0.44

-0.48

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.27

-0.31

-0.39

Other income

0.2

0

1.43

0.07

Profit before tax

0.03

-1.22

-0.18

-1.03

Taxes

0.5

0.09

-0.49

-1.58

Tax rate

1,621.79

-7.67

264.84

153.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.53

-1.13

-0.68

-2.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.53

-1.13

-0.68

-2.62

yoy growth (%)

-147.62

65.26

-73.9

115.73

NPM

111.67

-174.63

-55.99

-121.32

