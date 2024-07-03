Innocorp Ltd Summary

Innocorp Limited (Formerly Innosoft Technologies Ltd.) was incorporated in 1994. In 1996, the Company was headed by its Founder, Mr. Garapati. The Company went for public issue and was subscribed. In 2006, the Companys name was changed to Innocorp Limited and is apart from its core business is also providing total infrastructural services for Power Transmission & Distribution sector like the power cable manufacturing and laying of LT & HT lines. Innocorp Limited, a successful trader turned manufacturer of injection molded plastic products of house hold and industrial use is there in the field for the last two decades known for its high quality, longevity and 100% customer satisfaction. They are the contract manufacturer for Tupperware in India since 2001 till date. We have vast experience in injection molded plastics and specialized in processing of all grades of PP, PC, PE, Nylon and ABS.The Promoters of the Company were the sole distributors of most reputed product range of VIP, Aristocrat, Encore, Maharaja Mixers, Bush T.Vs, Onida TVs, Supreme, Polyset, Nilkamal, Liberty shoes, Unitex & Libra carpets, Neeta Office furniture etc during 80s and 90s. The Company is an ISO-9001 Certified and BSE Listed company entered into manufacturing sector in the year 1996 backed by most successful promoters with high professional profile, efficient professional management, qualified and highly experienced technical and administrative staff.The Company offers a range of manufacturing facilities to provide various needs of plastic industries. Its Innoplast product range includes consumer durables, such as chairs, stools, tables; engineering plastics upto a unit weight of 2,400 grams; thermoplastic insulators; components for washing machines, refrigerators, and other mould.The Company focuses on manufacturing power infrastructure and trading. It provides infrastructural services for the power transmission and distribution sector. Its services include construction of low temperature (LT) and high temperature (HT) lines, supply of equipment manufactured in its own facilities and providing services in the areas of modernization of the power sector & information technology (IT) power initiatives.