Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.75
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Innovative Ideal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.61

-7.8

-3.94

4.1

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

1.67

1.93

0.98

-1.22

Working capital

-0.62

-10.12

2.07

7.11

Other operating items

Operating

-5.6

-16.05

-0.97

9.92

Capital expenditure

0.02

0

0.08

0.18

Free cash flow

-5.58

-16.05

-0.89

10.1

Equity raised

12.99

24.75

22.92

9.89

Investing

0.02

0

0

0

Financing

4.26

4.84

4.99

3.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.69

13.53

27.02

23.3

