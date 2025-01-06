Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.61
-7.8
-3.94
4.1
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
1.67
1.93
0.98
-1.22
Working capital
-0.62
-10.12
2.07
7.11
Other operating items
Operating
-5.6
-16.05
-0.97
9.92
Capital expenditure
0.02
0
0.08
0.18
Free cash flow
-5.58
-16.05
-0.89
10.1
Equity raised
12.99
24.75
22.92
9.89
Investing
0.02
0
0
0
Financing
4.26
4.84
4.99
3.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.69
13.53
27.02
23.3
