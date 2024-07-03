Summary

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Private Limited on December 06, 2000. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited on September 21, 2017. Subsequently the Company acquired the ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Innovative Solutions i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoters Maqsood Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 23, 2017 and ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Concept N Designs i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of its promoters Tazyeen Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 29, 2017. Consequently the ongoing Businesses of these proprietorship concerns got merged into Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern for trading of varieties of security equipment by importing those from Korea. With acquisition of proprietorship concerns and incorporation as a Company, it has gradually evolved from a trading company to a security solution provider. The Company is providing services of System Integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronics systems. It provides a wide range of services with respect to security and electronic systems, such as, Video Door Phone, Audio Door Phon

