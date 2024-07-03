Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹28.01
Prev. Close₹28.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹28.01
Day's Low₹28.01
52 Week's High₹40.41
52 Week's Low₹16.92
Book Value₹2.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.38
11.38
11.38
11.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.14
-5.68
1.56
6.5
Net Worth
3.24
5.7
12.94
17.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.6
3.49
12.53
20.26
yoy growth (%)
31.77
-72.13
-38.15
90.14
Raw materials
-3.02
-7.05
-10.28
-13.7
As % of sales
65.63
202.13
82.03
67.63
Employee costs
-1.88
-1.83
-1.85
-1.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6.61
-7.8
-3.94
4.1
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Tax paid
1.67
1.93
0.98
-1.22
Working capital
-0.62
-10.12
2.07
7.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.77
-72.13
-38.15
90.14
Op profit growth
-8.02
156.67
-159.66
114.14
EBIT growth
-20.94
145.89
-154.91
14.44
Net profit growth
-15.92
98.31
-179.97
64.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4.6
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4.6
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Maqsood Shaikh
Whole-time Director
Tazyeen Shaikh
Additional Director
Sunnykumar Jitendrabhai Narwani
Additional Director
Parvez Yunus Sayyed
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rimpy Ali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd
Summary
Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Private Limited on December 06, 2000. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited on September 21, 2017. Subsequently the Company acquired the ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Innovative Solutions i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoters Maqsood Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 23, 2017 and ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Concept N Designs i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of its promoters Tazyeen Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 29, 2017. Consequently the ongoing Businesses of these proprietorship concerns got merged into Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern for trading of varieties of security equipment by importing those from Korea. With acquisition of proprietorship concerns and incorporation as a Company, it has gradually evolved from a trading company to a security solution provider. The Company is providing services of System Integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronics systems. It provides a wide range of services with respect to security and electronic systems, such as, Video Door Phone, Audio Door Phon
Read More
The Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is ₹31.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is 0 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is ₹16.92 and ₹40.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.41%, 3 Years at 79.15%, 1 Year at 13.32%, 6 Month at 8.49%, 3 Month at 48.20% and 1 Month at 4.55%.
