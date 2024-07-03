iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Share Price

28.01
(-2.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open28.01
  • Day's High28.01
  • 52 Wk High40.41
  • Prev. Close28.75
  • Day's Low28.01
  • 52 Wk Low 16.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

28.01

Prev. Close

28.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

28.01

Day's Low

28.01

52 Week's High

40.41

52 Week's Low

16.92

Book Value

2.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:26 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.05%

Non-Promoter- 83.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.38

11.38

11.38

11.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.14

-5.68

1.56

6.5

Net Worth

3.24

5.7

12.94

17.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.6

3.49

12.53

20.26

yoy growth (%)

31.77

-72.13

-38.15

90.14

Raw materials

-3.02

-7.05

-10.28

-13.7

As % of sales

65.63

202.13

82.03

67.63

Employee costs

-1.88

-1.83

-1.85

-1.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6.61

-7.8

-3.94

4.1

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Tax paid

1.67

1.93

0.98

-1.22

Working capital

-0.62

-10.12

2.07

7.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.77

-72.13

-38.15

90.14

Op profit growth

-8.02

156.67

-159.66

114.14

EBIT growth

-20.94

145.89

-154.91

14.44

Net profit growth

-15.92

98.31

-179.97

64.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4.6

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4.6

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.62

View Annually Results

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Maqsood Shaikh

Whole-time Director

Tazyeen Shaikh

Additional Director

Sunnykumar Jitendrabhai Narwani

Additional Director

Parvez Yunus Sayyed

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rimpy Ali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd

Summary

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Private Limited on December 06, 2000. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited on September 21, 2017. Subsequently the Company acquired the ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Innovative Solutions i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoters Maqsood Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 23, 2017 and ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Concept N Designs i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of its promoters Tazyeen Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 29, 2017. Consequently the ongoing Businesses of these proprietorship concerns got merged into Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern for trading of varieties of security equipment by importing those from Korea. With acquisition of proprietorship concerns and incorporation as a Company, it has gradually evolved from a trading company to a security solution provider. The Company is providing services of System Integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronics systems. It provides a wide range of services with respect to security and electronic systems, such as, Video Door Phone, Audio Door Phon
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd share price today?

The Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is ₹31.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is 0 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is ₹16.92 and ₹40.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd?

Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.41%, 3 Years at 79.15%, 1 Year at 13.32%, 6 Month at 8.49%, 3 Month at 48.20% and 1 Month at 4.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.95 %

