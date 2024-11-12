|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Innovative Ideals And Services (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Innovative Ideals And Services (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.