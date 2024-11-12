Innovative Ideals And Services (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)