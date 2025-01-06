Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.6
3.49
12.53
20.26
yoy growth (%)
31.77
-72.13
-38.15
90.14
Raw materials
-3.02
-7.05
-10.28
-13.7
As % of sales
65.63
202.13
82.03
67.63
Employee costs
-1.88
-1.83
-1.85
-1.14
As % of sales
40.9
52.57
14.77
5.66
Other costs
-6.15
-1.61
-3.13
-0.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
133.69
46.19
25
4.08
Operating profit
-6.45
-7.01
-2.73
4.58
OPM
-140.22
-200.89
-21.81
22.6
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Interest expense
-1.73
-1.63
-1.43
-0.47
Other income
1.62
0.9
0.29
0.05
Profit before tax
-6.61
-7.8
-3.94
4.1
Taxes
1.67
1.93
0.98
-1.22
Tax rate
-25.37
-24.75
-24.87
-29.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.93
-5.87
-2.96
2.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.82
Net profit
-4.93
-5.87
-2.96
3.7
yoy growth (%)
-15.92
98.31
-179.97
64.01
NPM
-107.3
-168.18
-23.63
18.27
