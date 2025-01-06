iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.79
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4.6

3.49

12.53

20.26

yoy growth (%)

31.77

-72.13

-38.15

90.14

Raw materials

-3.02

-7.05

-10.28

-13.7

As % of sales

65.63

202.13

82.03

67.63

Employee costs

-1.88

-1.83

-1.85

-1.14

As % of sales

40.9

52.57

14.77

5.66

Other costs

-6.15

-1.61

-3.13

-0.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

133.69

46.19

25

4.08

Operating profit

-6.45

-7.01

-2.73

4.58

OPM

-140.22

-200.89

-21.81

22.6

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Interest expense

-1.73

-1.63

-1.43

-0.47

Other income

1.62

0.9

0.29

0.05

Profit before tax

-6.61

-7.8

-3.94

4.1

Taxes

1.67

1.93

0.98

-1.22

Tax rate

-25.37

-24.75

-24.87

-29.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.93

-5.87

-2.96

2.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.82

Net profit

-4.93

-5.87

-2.96

3.7

yoy growth (%)

-15.92

98.31

-179.97

64.01

NPM

-107.3

-168.18

-23.63

18.27

