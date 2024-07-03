Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4.6
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4.6
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.62
Total Income
6.23
Total Expenditure
11.06
PBIDT
-4.83
Interest
1.74
PBDT
-6.57
Depreciation
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
-1.68
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
11.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-105
PBDTM(%)
-142.82
PATM(%)
-107.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.