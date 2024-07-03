Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd Summary

Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Private Limited on December 06, 2000. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited on September 21, 2017. Subsequently the Company acquired the ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Innovative Solutions i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of one of its Promoters Maqsood Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 23, 2017 and ongoing sole proprietorship business of M/s. Concept N Designs i.e. Sole Proprietorship Concern of its promoters Tazyeen Shaikh vide Business Acquisition Agreement dated September 29, 2017. Consequently the ongoing Businesses of these proprietorship concerns got merged into Innovative Ideals and Services (India) Limited.The Company started the business as a proprietorship concern for trading of varieties of security equipment by importing those from Korea. With acquisition of proprietorship concerns and incorporation as a Company, it has gradually evolved from a trading company to a security solution provider. The Company is providing services of System Integration for security, safety and building automation and installation of various electronics systems. It provides a wide range of services with respect to security and electronic systems, such as, Video Door Phone, Audio Door Phone, Access Controls, Home Automation Systems, Intrusion Alarm System, CCTV Systems, Fire Alarm Systems and Telecom Products. The Company targets the requirements of residential construction industry in B2B segment.Strengthening its service to B2B segment, the Company introduced Fibre to the Home (FTTH) solutions in the residential projects which is a single line connection for Voice, Direct To Home and Broadband internet services. This fibre allows multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to use the single fibre cable to provide their services.The Company has been known for catering to B2B segment, however, further to expand its product portfolio to reach B2C segment with a view of catering to a mass market, it has developed 2 innovative products, Savior and ArmHer, addressing the need of safety of the citizens in the country, primarily, children, women and senior citizens. Apart from this, the company has also launched basic feature mobile phones which are sold under own brand name, Inoyo.The Company is authorised distributor of FERMAX Electronica S.A.U. for their products FERMAX Audio/Video Door Entry System in the territory of India. It has entered an agreement with Tata Sky Broadband Private Limited for provision of broadband services including installation, operation, security, maintenance and provision of access infrastructure to the residents / subscribers in the service Area i.e. Amanora Park Town, Pune for the period of five years commencing from March 15, 2018 to March 14, 2023. The Company has also entered an agreement with Tata Sky Limited for provision of Direct to Home (DTH) services as an authorised distributor of Tata Sky to the residents / subscribers in the service Area i.e. Amanora Park Town, Pune for the period of five years commencing from March 15, 2018 to March 14, 2023.The Company made IPO for 30,66,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising funds from public in Sep. 2018.The Company developed a product Savior & ArmHer for the safety of citizens and launched basic features mobile phones, Inoyo, in 2019. In 2019-20, it launched LEAGOO smartphones, a renowned International brand. The Company launched VDP under its own brand names, Oynx and Inok in 2022.