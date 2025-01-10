Integrated Hitech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.4
0.28
0.48
0.59
Net Worth
2.6
10.28
10.48
10.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.87
0.26
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.47
10.54
10.64
10.75
Fixed Assets
1.61
6.71
6.74
6.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.03
2.98
2.93
3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.54
2.52
2.45
2.52
Debtor Days
6,363.59
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.54
0.54
0.55
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.08
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
25.25
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
0.21
0.22
0.35
0.35
Total Assets
3.48
10.54
10.65
10.76
