Integrated Hitech Ltd Balance Sheet

8.27
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Hitech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.4

0.28

0.48

0.59

Net Worth

2.6

10.28

10.48

10.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0.87

0.26

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.47

10.54

10.64

10.75

Fixed Assets

1.61

6.71

6.74

6.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.63

0.63

0.63

0.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.03

2.98

2.93

3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.54

2.52

2.45

2.52

Debtor Days

6,363.59

Other Current Assets

0.54

0.54

0.54

0.55

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.08

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

25.25

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.06

-0.06

Cash

0.21

0.22

0.35

0.35

Total Assets

3.48

10.54

10.65

10.76

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Hitech Ltd

