Integrated Hitech Ltd Key Ratios

8.4
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.95

-34.35

Op profit growth

-35.18

-413.15

EBIT growth

-53.89

1,115.01

Net profit growth

-76.73

2,307.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-46.46

-65.98

13.83

EBIT margin

-38.34

-76.55

-4.13

Net profit margin

-38.34

-151.7

-4.13

RoCE

-0.51

-1.11

RoNW

-0.13

-0.55

RoA

-0.12

-0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.06

-0.24

-0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

-0.27

-0.05

Book value per share

10.58

10.64

10.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

6,388.84

5,892.49

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-17.24

-14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

2.82

3.57

-11.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-77.04

-53.25

-29.02

Other costs

-69.41

-112.73

-57.13

