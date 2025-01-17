Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.95
-34.35
Op profit growth
-35.18
-413.15
EBIT growth
-53.89
1,115.01
Net profit growth
-76.73
2,307.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-46.46
-65.98
13.83
EBIT margin
-38.34
-76.55
-4.13
Net profit margin
-38.34
-151.7
-4.13
RoCE
-0.51
-1.11
RoNW
-0.13
-0.55
RoA
-0.12
-0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.06
-0.24
-0.01
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.09
-0.27
-0.05
Book value per share
10.58
10.64
10.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
6,388.84
5,892.49
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-17.24
-14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
2.82
3.57
-11.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-77.04
-53.25
-29.02
Other costs
-69.41
-112.73
-57.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.