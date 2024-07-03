SectorIT - Software
Open₹8.56
Prev. Close₹8.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹8.59
Day's Low₹8.56
52 Week's High₹14.82
52 Week's Low₹5.64
Book Value₹2.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.4
0.28
0.48
0.59
Net Worth
2.6
10.28
10.48
10.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.14
0.15
0.23
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-7.95
-34.35
-21.67
8.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.12
0
0.02
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.15
-0.2
0.02
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.95
-34.35
-21.67
8.56
Op profit growth
-35.18
-413.15
-21.86
-57.94
EBIT growth
-53.89
1,115.01
-138.79
-67.75
Net profit growth
-76.73
2,307.66
-138.79
-67.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.14
0.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.14
0.16
Other Operating Income
0
0.03
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.03
0.06
0.05
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A Gerald Ebenezer
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
J Rajendhiran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R A Eswari
Additional Director
Ramesh Mishra
Additional Director
Sushama Anuj Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shazia Shaikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integrated Hitech Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.99 as Integrated Information Services (Madras) Pvt Ltd and subsequently was changed to Integrated Hitech Ltd (IHL) in Jan.97. IHL is involved in development of various software and services for E-filing of Corporate Statutory Tax Returns and developing the existing softwares. Apart from this, it has concentrated on hi -end segment of information technology, education and training effectively utilising the latest development in the information technology. It started with a data center at Madras for processing various data by using computer technology. It developed and installed amby customised software to industries such as hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and for professional. Presently, it is working on to develop e-redressal system for GST and e-record system for health care. It made a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to expand its software development facilities, for the development of e-commerce and web based project facilities and for the expansion of software training centres.During 1999-2000, the company installed an advanced Software Technology Lab with advanced servers in 3500 sq.ft. at Egmore - Chennai and the lab started its development activities with more than 60 technocrats. The Government of India approved and registered the company as a Software Technology Park.Apart from this, the Government of India also approved and registered the Company as an Software Technology Park and a green card was issued during
The Integrated Hitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Hitech Ltd is ₹8.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Hitech Ltd is 0 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Hitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Hitech Ltd is ₹5.64 and ₹14.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integrated Hitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -32.87%, 6 Month at 17.67%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at 18.01%.
