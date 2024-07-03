iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Hitech Ltd Share Price

8.59
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.56
  • Day's High8.59
  • 52 Wk High14.82
  • Prev. Close8.19
  • Day's Low8.56
  • 52 Wk Low 5.64
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integrated Hitech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Integrated Hitech Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integrated Hitech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Integrated Hitech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.05%

Non-Promoter- 88.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integrated Hitech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.4

0.28

0.48

0.59

Net Worth

2.6

10.28

10.48

10.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.14

0.15

0.23

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-7.95

-34.35

-21.67

8.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.12

0

0.02

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.15

-0.2

0.02

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.95

-34.35

-21.67

8.56

Op profit growth

-35.18

-413.15

-21.86

-57.94

EBIT growth

-53.89

1,115.01

-138.79

-67.75

Net profit growth

-76.73

2,307.66

-138.79

-67.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.14

0.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.14

0.16

Other Operating Income

0

0.03

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.03

0.06

0.05

0.02

View Annually Results

Integrated Hitech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Hitech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A Gerald Ebenezer

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

J Rajendhiran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R A Eswari

Additional Director

Ramesh Mishra

Additional Director

Sushama Anuj Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shazia Shaikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Hitech Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.99 as Integrated Information Services (Madras) Pvt Ltd and subsequently was changed to Integrated Hitech Ltd (IHL) in Jan.97. IHL is involved in development of various software and services for E-filing of Corporate Statutory Tax Returns and developing the existing softwares. Apart from this, it has concentrated on hi -end segment of information technology, education and training effectively utilising the latest development in the information technology. It started with a data center at Madras for processing various data by using computer technology. It developed and installed amby customised software to industries such as hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and for professional. Presently, it is working on to develop e-redressal system for GST and e-record system for health care. It made a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to expand its software development facilities, for the development of e-commerce and web based project facilities and for the expansion of software training centres.During 1999-2000, the company installed an advanced Software Technology Lab with advanced servers in 3500 sq.ft. at Egmore - Chennai and the lab started its development activities with more than 60 technocrats. The Government of India approved and registered the company as a Software Technology Park.Apart from this, the Government of India also approved and registered the Company as an Software Technology Park and a green card was issued during
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Hitech Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Hitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Hitech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Hitech Ltd is ₹8.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Hitech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Hitech Ltd is 0 and 3.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Hitech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Hitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Hitech Ltd is ₹5.64 and ₹14.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Hitech Ltd?

Integrated Hitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -32.87%, 6 Month at 17.67%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at 18.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Hitech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Hitech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.95 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Hitech Ltd

