Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today ., on Monday 02nd September 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company, the Board has considered and approved the following: 1. The Board proposed the shifting of registered office of the company from the state of Tamil Nadu to the State of Maharashtra. The Company pursuant to section 12 read with section 13 will take appropriate approval from the members under Companies Act, 2013. 2. The Board has set up its corporate office at Unit No.103-B, Ansa Industrial Estate, Sakinaka, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400 072. Enclosed herewith 31st AGM Outcome and Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)