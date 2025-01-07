iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Hitech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.01
(4.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.14

0.15

0.23

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-7.95

-34.35

-21.67

8.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.06

-0.08

As % of sales

77.04

53.25

29.02

27.87

Other costs

-0.1

-0.17

-0.13

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.41

112.73

57.13

58.26

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.1

0.03

0.04

OPM

-46.46

-65.98

13.83

13.86

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.04

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.12

0

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.12

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

-0.11

0

0

Net profit

-0.05

-0.23

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-76.73

2,307.66

-138.79

-67.75

NPM

-38.34

-151.7

-4.13

8.35

