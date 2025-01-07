Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.14
0.15
0.23
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-7.95
-34.35
-21.67
8.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.06
-0.08
As % of sales
77.04
53.25
29.02
27.87
Other costs
-0.1
-0.17
-0.13
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.41
112.73
57.13
58.26
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.1
0.03
0.04
OPM
-46.46
-65.98
13.83
13.86
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.04
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.12
0
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.12
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
-0.11
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
-0.23
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-76.73
2,307.66
-138.79
-67.75
NPM
-38.34
-151.7
-4.13
8.35
