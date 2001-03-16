Dear Members,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 31st Annual Report of your Company on the business and operations together with the Audited Financial Statements including Consolidated Financial Statement and Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.The performance of the Company during the year under Report is summarized as below:
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The summarized financial results of our operations for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024 is detailed hereunder.
(Rs. in Lakhs)
|
STANDALONE
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
Particulars
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|
Operating Income
|1.66
|2.67
|1.66
|2.67
|
Other Income
|5.00
|5.04
|5.00
|5.04
|
Total Income
|6.66
|7.71
|6.66
|7.71
|
Total Expenditure
|775.26
|27.22
|775.26
|27.22
|
Net profit/Loss Exceptional Items
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|
Exceptional Items
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Profit / (Loss) before tax
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|
Provision for tax
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|
Deffered tax
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|NIL
|
Net Profit/Loss after tax
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|(768.60)
|(19.51)
|
Earnings Per Share
|(7.68)
|(0.20)
|(7.68)
|(0.20)
WEB ADDRESS - easitax.com FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
During the year under review, your Company has registered a total loss of Rs. (768.60)/- Lakhs as compared to previous year loss of Rs. (19.51)/- Lakhs. The Board is trying hard for the growth of the Company. Your Directors are continuously looking for avenues for future growth of the Company by developing new Software in the ever growing field of Financial and Health Care Sector. The Company is now ready to avail the new opportunities available in the market.
CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL
During the Financial year 2023-24 the Authorized Share Capital and Paid Up Capital as on 31st March 2024 stood at Rs.11,00,00,000/- and Rs.10,00,46,000/- respectively. During the year under review, the company has not issued any Securities nor granted any Stock Options or Sweat Equity.
BUSINESS REVIEW/ STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS
Your Company is involved in the development of various software and services for E-filing of Corporate Statutory Tax Returns and developing the existing softwares. The company is working on to develop e- redressal system for GST and e-record system for health care.
During the year under review, the total income of the Company stands at Rs. 6.66/- Lakhs and the expenses stands at Rs. 775.26/- Lakhs. The Net Loss stands at Rs. (768.60)/- Lakhs in comparison to Rs. (19.51)/- Lakhs of last year.
The losses can be attributed to the developmental expenses the company is incurring for developing the GST & Health Care Software which are yet to be launched in the market.
CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS
During the year under review, there were no changes in nature of business of the company.
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY
The Company is in the process of complying with the requirement of achieving 100% holding of the promoters in demat forms as required under the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
DIVIDEND
As there is no profit in this year therefore the Board recommends no dividend is to be declared for this financial year.
INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ IV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY
During the year, the Board of Directors (the Board) reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section-129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we have prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which form part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC - 1 is appended as Annexure-1 to the Boards report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial positions of each of the subsidiaries.
In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company, are available on our website www.easitax.com. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at our registered office.
TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND
The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid in last year.
BOARDS COMPOSITION, CATEGORY OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR MEETINGS:
The Board is collectively responsible for the sustainable success of the company. The Companys Board has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and reflects diversity in terms of disciplines, professions, social groups, gender and stakeholder interest.
The strength of the Board as on March 31, 2024 is Six (6) directors. They are as follows:
|
1. A. GERALD EBENEZER
|Managing Director
|
2. RAINY RAMESH SINGHI
|Non-Executive Director (Women)
|
3. RAJENDHIRAN JAYARAM
|Independent Director
|
4. RAJENDHIRAN ESWARI ANGALI
|Independent Director(Women)
|
5. RAMESH CHANDRA MISHRA*
|Non-Executive Director
|
6. SUSHAMA ANUJ YADAV**
|Independent Director (Women)
* Ramesh Chandra Mishra appointed as a Director w.e.f. 02/09/2023 **Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav appointed as a Director w.e.f. 02/09/2023
The following are the KMP as on March 31, 2024:-
|
1. A. GERALD EBENEZER -
|Managing Director
|
2. Ms. Shantwana Adhikari -
|CFO
|
3. Mr.Deepak Kumar Saha*** -
|Company Secretary
*** Mr.Deepak Kumar Saha resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 29/02/2024 MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors met Five (5) times during this financial year, The disclosure on Board meetings and attendance of directors are given below:
|
Date of meetings
|No. of Directors attended the meeting
|
25.05.2023
|4
|
11.08.2023
|4
|
02.09.2023
|4
|
10.11.2023
|4
|
12.02.2024
|6
COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD
The details of composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors are as under:-
a. Audit Committee
At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Audit Committee constitutes of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors have accepted all the recommendations given by the Audit Committee. The terms and reference of Audit Committee and details of meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.
b. Nomination, Remuneration Committee
At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.
c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee
At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The details of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee and meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.
EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN
As required under Sub-Section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 an extract of Annual Return in Form MGT - 9 forms part of this report as Annexure - 2.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the company and other material developments during the financial year and is attached as Annexure-3.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Corporate Governance Report and a certificate by the Statutory Auditors regarding compliance of the conditions of corporate governance by your Company as stipulated in Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are attached to this Report as Annexure -4.
STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
All the Independent Directors have given declarations of Independence, as required pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.
All the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Scheduled IV to the Act.
MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
The performance of the Individual Directors on the Board and the Committees thereof is done by the Board and the Independent Directors in their exclusive meeting done as per the policy formulated by the Board in this regard.
BOARD EVALUATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the performance evaluation of the Board and Individual Directors is done on annual basis.
The evaluation is done by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-
a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;
c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;
e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and
f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.
INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.
LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS
There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
There were no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
None of the employees of the Company has been in receipt of remuneration exceeding the amounts envisaged under Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013.
DEPOSITS
During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any fixed deposit from the public under Sections 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.
VIGIL MECHANISM
In terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 your Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy as a Vigil Mechanism. This mechanism aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.
This mechanism is for the employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:
A. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption
The Company always believes in giving the best to its clients and in this regard it continuously upgrade its knowledge in cutting edge technology and in the latest and best equipments.
B. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.
RISK MANAGEMENT
Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.
AUDITORS
a. Statutory Auditors:
M/s. John Moris & Co. (Firm Registration No. 007220S), Chartered Accountants, Chennai were appointed as Statutory Auditors of our Company in our 27th Annual General Meeting held on 31st December 2020 and they hold office till the conclusion of our 32ndAnnual General Meeting on a remuneration as the Board of Directors of the Company may determine.
There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Statutory Audit Report which require any explanation from the Board of Directors.
b. Secretarial Auditor:
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed CS Rabindra Kumar Samal, Company Secretary in Whole time Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.
The Report of the Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2023-24 is attached in Annexure-5.
REPLY TO OBSERVATION RAISED BY THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR
1. The Company is in the process of complying with the requirement of achieving 100% holding of the promoters in demat forms as required under the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are trying to regularise PAN issues of the Promotor /Promotor Group and shall be able to comply with the Regulation.
FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS
No Frauds were reported by the Auditors either to the Audit Committee or in their reports during the year under review.
MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS
The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable for the year since the Company is not falling under the category of class Companies as prescribed under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules framed there under.
DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013
The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.
During the year under review, the Internal Complaints Committee , which has been in existence in the company to receive and deal in with complaints relating to such harassment , has not received any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment.
DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS.
No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the Executives, staff and Workers of the Company.
Annexure-1
Annexure - 1 to the Directors Report
[Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 read with Rule - 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014]
[Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures]
Part "A"Subsidiaries
(Information in respect of each subsidiary to be presented with amounts in Rs.)
As no commercial activity has commenced at both the subsidiary in singapore and USA, the financial information relating to the subsidiaries are not furnished and consolidated financial information is also not furnished.
|
Sl.No. Particulars
|Details
|
1. Name of the Subsidiary
|1. Integrated Hitech
Singapore Pte Ltd,
2. Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation
|
2. The date since which subsidiary has been acquired 1. Integrated Hitech Singapore Pte Ltd 2. Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation
|14/04/2001
16/03/2001
|
3. Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned if different from the holding companys reporting period
|N.A.
|
4. Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries
|
5. Share Capital
|
6. Reserve & Surplus
|
7. Total Assets
|
8. Total Liabilities
|
9. Investments
|
10. Turnover
|
11. Profit before taxation
|
12 Provision for taxation
|
13. Profit after taxation
|
14. Proposed dividend
|
15. % of Shareholding
Notes: The following information shall be furnished at the end of the statement
1. Names of the subsidiaries, which are yet to commence operations: 2(Two)
2. Names of the subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year: NIL
PART "B": Associates and Joint Ventures
Statement pursuant to Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Associate Companies and Joint Ventures:
The Company does not have any associate companies and Joint Ventures. Hence the information required under this head is not being furnished.
FORM NO. AOC -2
(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.
Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transaction under third proviso thereto.
1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at Arms length basis. NIL
|
SL. No. Particulars
|Details
|
a)Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship
|NA
|
b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction
|NA
|
c)Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction
|NA
|
d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any
|NA
|
e)Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions
|NA
|
f) Date of approval by the Board
|NA
|
g) Amount paid as advances, if any
|NA
|
h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188
|NA
2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at Arms length basis. NIL
|
SL. No. Particulars
|Details
|
a)Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship
|NA
|
b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction
|NA
|
c)Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction
|NA
|
d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any
|NA
|
e)Date of approval by the Board
|NA
|
f) Amount paid as advances, if any
|NA
Form No. MGT-9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN As on the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024
of
INTEGRATED HITECH LIMITED
[Pursuant to Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 And Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:
i) CIN: L72300TN1993PLC024583
ii) Registration Date: 11/03/1993
iii) Name of the Company: INTEGRATED HITECH LIMITED
iv) Category/Sub-Category of the Company: Company Limited by Share/ Indian NonGovernment Company
v) Address of the Registered office and contact details: 150/115-116,Cisons
Complex,3rdFloor,Moniteth Road Egmore Chennai- 600008 Tamil Nadu
vi) Whether listed company: YES
vii) Name and Address and contact details of Registrar & Transfer Agents ( RTA ), if any:
M/s Cameo Corporate Services Limited,
SUBRAMANIAN BUILDING
No:1, Club House Road, Chennai-600 002
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY (All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated)
|
SN Name and Description of main products / services
|NIC Code of the Product/service
|% to total turnover of the company
|
1 Other Information Technology And Computer Service Activities
|62099
|100%
II. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES [No. of Companies for which information is being filled] : Two
III.
|
S. NO NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE COMPANY
|CIN/GLN
|HOLDING/
SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE
|
1 Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation Address:- 8011, Bren Dina Court, Murrysville, PA 15668.
|Subsidiary
|
2 Integrated Hitech Singapore Pte Ltd Address:- Cantonment Road, Singapore, 089747
|Subsidiary
IV.SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity)
i) Category-wise Share Holding
|
Category of Shareholders
|
No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year[As on 1st April 2023]
|
No. of Shares held at the end of the year[As on 31st March 2024]
|
%
Change
during
the
year
|Demat
|Physical
|Total
|% of
Total
Shares
|Demat
|Physical
|Total
|% of
Total
Shares
|
A. Promoters
|
(1) Indian
|
a)
Individual/HUF
|8,06,500
|2,99,200
|11,05,700
|11.05
|8,06,500
|2,99,200
|11,05,70
0
|11.05
|0
|
b) Central Govt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
c) State Govt(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
d) Bodies Corp.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
e) Banks / FI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
f) Any other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total
shareholding of Promoter (A1)
|8,06,50
0
|2,99,20
0
|11,05,70
0
|11.05
|8,06,50
0
|2,99,200
|11,05,70
0
|11.05
|0
|
(2) Foreign
|
Individuals (non-Resident individuals/Foreign individuals)
|
Bodies
Corporate
|
Institutions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Qualified Foreign Investor
|
Any Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Sub - Total (A)(2)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Total Share Holding of Promoter and Promoter Group (A) = (A)(1)+(A)(2)
|8,06,50
0
|2,99,20
0
|11,05,70
0
|11.05
|8,06,50
0
|2,99,200
|11,05,70
0
|11.05
|0
|
B. Public shareholding
|
1. Institutions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A) Mutual Funds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
B) Banks / FI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
C) Central Govt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D) State Govt(s)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
E) Venture Capital Funds
|
F) Insurance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Companies
|
G) fiis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
H) Foreign Venture Capital Funds
|
I) Others (specify)
|
Sub-total
(B)(1):-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
2. Non Institutions
|
a) Bodies Corp.
|673247
|467100
|1140347
|11.398
2
|1066547
|46100
|1112647
|11.12
13
|0.27
68
|
b) Individuals
|
i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital uptoRs. 1 lakh
|2964775
|1581608
|4546383
|45.442
9
|3025503
|1573508
|4599011
|45.96
89
|0.52
60
|
ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakh
|1513152
|1048200
|2561352
|25.601
7
|1644485
|898200
|2542685
|25.41
51
|0.18
65
|
Qualified Foreign Investor
|
c) Others (specify)
|
Hindu
Undivided
Families
|603480
|0
|603480
|6.0320
|600574
|0
|600574
|6.002
9
|0.02
90
|
Non Resident Indians
|47038
|0
|47038
|0.4701
|43683
|0
|43683
|0.436
6
|0.03
35
|
Trusts
|300
|0
|300
|0.0029
|300
|0
|300
|0.002
9
|0
|650818
|0
|650818
|6.5051
|644557
|0
|644557
|6.442
6
|0.06
25
|
Sub-total
(B)(2):-
|5801992
|3096908
|8898900
|88.948
0
|6381092
|2517808
|8898900
|88.94
80
|0
|
Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+ (B)(2)
|580199
2
|309690
8
|8898900
|88.94
80
|638109
2
|251780
8
|8898900
|88.94
80
|0.00
|
C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs
|
Grand Total (A+B+C)
|660849
2
|339610
8
|1000460
0
|100.0
0
|718759
2
|281700
8
|1000460
0
|100.0
0
|0.00
ii) Shareholding of Promoters
|
SN Shareholders Name
|
Shareholding at the beginning of the year April , 2023
|
Share holding at the end of the year March 31, 2024
|
%
change in share holding during the year
|No. of Shares
|% of total Shares of the company
|%of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares
|No. of Shares
|% of total Shares of the
company
|%of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares
|
1 A.GERALD EBENEZER
|5,55,800
|5.56
|0
|5,55,800
|5.56
|0
|0
|
2 A.RENALD ABEL
|2,46,300
|2.46
|0
|2,46,300
|2.46
|0
|0
|
3 JULIET ABEL
|90,500
|0.90
|0
|90,500
|0.90
|0
|0
|
4 J.V.MARDIA
|65,900
|0.66
|0
|65,900
|0.66
|0
|0
|
5 V.RADHA MOHAN
|47,800
|0.48
|0
|47,800
|0.48
|0
|0
|
6 T.PRABHAKAR
|34,200
|0.34
|0
|34,200
|0.34
|0
|0
|
7 CHANDRASEKAR
|24,800
|0.25
|0
|24,800
|0.25
|0
|0
|
8 MURUGAN M.
|10,000
|0.10
|0
|10,000
|0.10
|0
|0
|
9 RAJKUMAR
|9,900
|0.10
|0
|9,900
|0.10
|0
|0
|
10 DENIEL SELVARAJ
|7,400
|0.07
|0
|7,400
|0.07
|0
|0
|
11 PALANI KUMAR
|6,100
|0.06
|0
|6,100
|0.06
|0
|0
|
12 SUDHA GERALD
|4,400
|0.04
|0
|4,400
|0.04
|0
|0
|
13 GELL GEORGE
|1,300
|0.01
|0
|1,300
|0.01
|0
|0
|
14 SURESH J.
|1,300
|0.01
|0
|1,300
|0.01
|0
|0
|
TOTAL
|11,05,700
|11.05
|0
|11,05,700
|11.05
|0
|0
iii) Change in Promoters Shareholding (please specify, if there is no change): During Financial Year 202324 followings changes were made in the Promoters Shareholding are given below:-
|
SN
|
Shareholders Name
|
Shareholding at the beginning of the year
|
Cumulative Shareholding during the year
|No. of shares
|
% of total shares of the company
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|
1. A.GERALD EBENEZER
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|555800
|
5.5554
|555800
|5.5554
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|555800
|
5.5554
|555800
|5.5554
|
2. A.RENALD ABEL
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
246300
|2.4618
|
246300
|2.4618
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
246300
|2.4618
|
246300
|2.4618
|
3. JULIET ABEL
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
90500
|0.9045
|
90500
|0.9045
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
90500
|0.9045
|
90500
|0.9045
|
4. J.V.MARDIA
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
65900
|0.6586
|
65900
|0.6586
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
65900
|0.6586
|
65900
|0.6586
|
5. V.RADHA MOHAN
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
47800
|0.4777
|
47800
|0.4777
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
47800
|0.4777
|
47800
|0.4777
|
6. T.PRABHAKAR
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
34200
|0.3418
|
34200
|0.3418
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
34200
|0.3418
|
34200
|0.3418
|
7. CHANDRASEKAR
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
24800
|0.2478
|
24800
|0.2478
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
24800
|0.2478
|
24800
|0.2478
|
8. MURUGAN M.
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
10000
|0.0999
|
10000
|0.0999
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
10000
|0.0999
|
10000
|0.0999
|
9. RA
|
KUMAR
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
9900
|0.0989
|
9900
|0.0989
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
9900
|0.0989
|
9900
|0.0989
|
10. DE
|
NIEL SELVARAJ
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
7400
|0.0739
|
7400
|0.0739
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
7400
|0.0739
|
7400
|0.0739
|
11. PA
|
LANI KUMAR
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
6100
|0.0609
|
6100
|0.0609
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
6100
|0.0609
|
6100
|0.0609
|
12. SU
|
DHA GERALD
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
4400
|0.0439
|
4400
|0.0439
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
4400
|0.0439
|
4400
|0.0439
|
13. GE
|
LL GEORGE
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|
1300
|0.0129
|
1300
|0.0129
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year
|
1300
|0.0129
|
1300
|0.0129
14. SURESH J.
|
i) At the beginning of the year
|1300
|0.0129
|1300
|0.0129
|
ii) Increase/Decrease shareholding during the year in
|
iii) At the end of the year
|1300
|0.0129
|1300
|0.0129
iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:
(Other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):
|
SN For Each of the Top 10 Shareholders
|
Shareholding at the beginning
of the year
April 1, 2023
|
Cumulative
Shareholding at end of the Year March 31,2024
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the
company
|
1 RAM GOPAL RAMGARHIA HUF
|503513
|5.03
|503513
|5.03
|
2 SAIANAND COMMERCIAL LIMITED
|460000
|4.60
|0
|0
|
3 CHIDAMBARAM M
|450000
|4.50
|450000
|4.50
|
4 GVN ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
|421000
|4.21
|0
|0
|
5 SHANMUGANATHAN I
|250000
|2.50
|250000
|2.50
|
6 BHARAT KUMAR MARDIA
|150000
|1.50
|0
|0
|
7 JASHMIN BABULAL SHUKLA
|148450
|1.48
|148450
|1.48
|
8 SUJIT RANJAN MAITY
|113733
|1.14
|113733
|1.14
|
9 SUJIT RANJAN MAITY
|63321
|0.63
|63321
|0.63
|
10 NAVEEN KUMAR SHUKLA
|110249
|1.10
|110249
|1.10
|
11 INDURAM DEVELOPERS PVT LTD
|-
|-
|460000
|4.60
v) Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:
|
SN Shareholders Name
|
Shareholding at the beginning of the year
|
Cumulative Shareholding during the year
|No. of shares
|% of total
shares of the company
|No. of shares
|% of total shares of the company
|
1. A.G ERALD EBENEZER
|i) At the beginning of the year April 1, 2023
|5,55,800
|5.56
|5,55,800
|5.56
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year March 31, 2024
|5,55,800
|5.56
|5,55,800
|5.56
|
2. SU )HA GERALD
|
i) At the beginning of the year April 1, 2023
|4,400
|0.04
|4,400
|0.04
|
ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year
|
iii) At the end of the year March 31, 2024
|4,400
|0.04
|4,400
|0.04
F) INDEBTEDNESS -Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment
|Secured Loans
excluding
deposits
|Unsecured
Loans
|Deposits
|Total
Indebtedness
|
Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year
|
i) Principal Amount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
ii) Interest due but not paid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
iii) Interest accrued but not due
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total (i+ii+iii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Change in Indebtedness during the financial year
|
* Addition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
* Reduction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Net Change
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Indebtedness at the end of the financial year
|
i) Principal Amount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
ii) Interest due but not paid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
iii) Interest accrued but not due
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total (i+ii+iii)
|-
|-
|-
|-
XI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager: Managing Director
|
SN. Particulars of Remuneration
|Name of MD/WTD/ Manager
|Total
Amount
|
A. Gerald Ebenezer
|60,000.00
|
1 Gross salary
|-
|
(a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
(b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
(c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income- tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
2 Stock Option
|-
|-
|
3 Sweat Equity
|-
|-
|
4 Commission
- as % of profit
- others, specify...
|-
|-
|
5 Others, please specify
|
-
|
-
|
Total (A)
|-
|60,000.00
|
Ceiling as per the Act
|-
|-
B. Remuneration to other directors:
|
Sl.No. Particulars of Remuneration
|Sitting
Fees for
attending
board/
committee
meetings
|Commission
|Others,
please
specify
|Total
Amount
|
1 Independent Directors 1. Mr.J.Rajendhiran
|48000
|0
|0
|48000
|
2. R.A.Eswari
|24000
|0
|0
|24000
|3. Sushama Anuj Yadav
|0
|0
|
Total (1)
|72000
|-
|-
|72000
|
2
|Other Non-Executive Directors
|0
|0
|
Fee for attending board committee meetings
|0
|
Commission
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Others, please specify
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total (2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total (B)=(1+2)
|-
|-
|
Total Managerial Remuneration
|
Overall Ceiling as per the Act
|-
|-
|-
|-
C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD- TWO
|
SN Particulars of Remuneration
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|CEO
|CS
|CFO
|Total
|
1
|Gross salary
|-
|420000
|475200
|900000
|
(a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
(b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
(c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961
|-
|-
|
2 Stock Option
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
3 Sweat Equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
4 Commission
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
- as % of profit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
others, specify...
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
5 Others, please specify
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Total
|-
|420000
|475200
|900000
XII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: NIL
|
Type
|Section of the
Companies
Act
|Brief
Description
|Details of Penalty / Punishment/ Compounding fees imposed
|Authority [RD / NCLT/ COURT]
|Appeal made, if any (give Details)
|
A. COMPANY
|
Penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Punishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Compounding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
B. DIRECTORS
|
Penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Punishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Compounding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT
|
Penalty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Punishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Compounding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
