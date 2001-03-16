Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 31st Annual Report of your Company on the business and operations together with the Audited Financial Statements including Consolidated Financial Statement and Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.The performance of the Company during the year under Report is summarized as below:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The summarized financial results of our operations for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024 is detailed hereunder.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating Income 1.66 2.67 1.66 2.67 Other Income 5.00 5.04 5.00 5.04 Total Income 6.66 7.71 6.66 7.71 Total Expenditure 775.26 27.22 775.26 27.22 Net profit/Loss Exceptional Items (768.60) (19.51) (768.60) (19.51) Exceptional Items 0 0 0 0 Profit / (Loss) before tax (768.60) (19.51) (768.60) (19.51) Provision for tax NIL NIL NIL NIL Deffered tax NIL NIL NIL NIL Net Profit/Loss after tax (768.60) (19.51) (768.60) (19.51) Earnings Per Share (7.68) (0.20) (7.68) (0.20)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, your Company has registered a total loss of Rs. (768.60)/- Lakhs as compared to previous year loss of Rs. (19.51)/- Lakhs. The Board is trying hard for the growth of the Company. Your Directors are continuously looking for avenues for future growth of the Company by developing new Software in the ever growing field of Financial and Health Care Sector. The Company is now ready to avail the new opportunities available in the market.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial year 2023-24 the Authorized Share Capital and Paid Up Capital as on 31st March 2024 stood at Rs.11,00,00,000/- and Rs.10,00,46,000/- respectively. During the year under review, the company has not issued any Securities nor granted any Stock Options or Sweat Equity.

BUSINESS REVIEW/ STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Your Company is involved in the development of various software and services for E-filing of Corporate Statutory Tax Returns and developing the existing softwares. The company is working on to develop e- redressal system for GST and e-record system for health care.

During the year under review, the total income of the Company stands at Rs. 6.66/- Lakhs and the expenses stands at Rs. 775.26/- Lakhs. The Net Loss stands at Rs. (768.60)/- Lakhs in comparison to Rs. (19.51)/- Lakhs of last year.

The losses can be attributed to the developmental expenses the company is incurring for developing the GST & Health Care Software which are yet to be launched in the market.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

During the year under review, there were no changes in nature of business of the company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

The Company is in the process of complying with the requirement of achieving 100% holding of the promoters in demat forms as required under the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

DIVIDEND

As there is no profit in this year therefore the Board recommends no dividend is to be declared for this financial year.

INFORMATION ABOUT SUBSIDIARY/ IV/ ASSOCIATE COMPANY

During the year, the Board of Directors (the Board) reviewed the affairs of the subsidiary. In accordance with Section-129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we have prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary, which form part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC - 1 is appended as Annexure-1 to the Boards report. The statement also provides the details of performance, financial positions of each of the subsidiaries.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company, are available on our website www.easitax.com. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at our registered office.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid in last year.

BOARDS COMPOSITION, CATEGORY OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR MEETINGS:

The Board is collectively responsible for the sustainable success of the company. The Companys Board has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and reflects diversity in terms of disciplines, professions, social groups, gender and stakeholder interest.

The strength of the Board as on March 31, 2024 is Six (6) directors. They are as follows:

1. A. GERALD EBENEZER Managing Director 2. RAINY RAMESH SINGHI Non-Executive Director (Women) 3. RAJENDHIRAN JAYARAM Independent Director 4. RAJENDHIRAN ESWARI ANGALI Independent Director(Women) 5. RAMESH CHANDRA MISHRA* Non-Executive Director 6. SUSHAMA ANUJ YADAV** Independent Director (Women)

* Ramesh Chandra Mishra appointed as a Director w.e.f. 02/09/2023 **Mrs. Sushama Anuj Yadav appointed as a Director w.e.f. 02/09/2023

The following are the KMP as on March 31, 2024:-

1. A. GERALD EBENEZER - Managing Director 2. Ms. Shantwana Adhikari - CFO 3. Mr.Deepak Kumar Saha*** - Company Secretary

*** Mr.Deepak Kumar Saha resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 29/02/2024 MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors met Five (5) times during this financial year, The disclosure on Board meetings and attendance of directors are given below:

Date of meetings No. of Directors attended the meeting 25.05.2023 4 11.08.2023 4 02.09.2023 4 10.11.2023 4 12.02.2024 6

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The details of composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors are as under:-

a. Audit Committee

At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Audit Committee constitutes of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors have accepted all the recommendations given by the Audit Committee. The terms and reference of Audit Committee and details of meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.

b. Nomination, Remuneration Committee

At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The details of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

At the end of the Financial Year 2023-24 the Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram, Mrs . Rajendhiran Eswari Angali, and Ms. Rainy Ramesh Singhi. Mr. Rajendhiran Jayaram is the Chairman of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The details of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee and meetings held during the financial year 2023-24 and the attendance of members are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Directors Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As required under Sub-Section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 an extract of Annual Return in Form MGT - 9 forms part of this report as Annexure - 2.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and gives details of the overall industry structure, developments, performance and state of affairs of the company and other material developments during the financial year and is attached as Annexure-3.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Corporate Governance Report and a certificate by the Statutory Auditors regarding compliance of the conditions of corporate governance by your Company as stipulated in Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are attached to this Report as Annexure -4.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have given declarations of Independence, as required pursuant to Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Scheduled IV to the Act.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The performance of the Individual Directors on the Board and the Committees thereof is done by the Board and the Independent Directors in their exclusive meeting done as per the policy formulated by the Board in this regard.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the performance evaluation of the Board and Individual Directors is done on annual basis.

The evaluation is done by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Board has adopted the policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company has been in receipt of remuneration exceeding the amounts envisaged under Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any fixed deposit from the public under Sections 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

VIGIL MECHANISM

In terms of the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 your Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy as a Vigil Mechanism. This mechanism aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior.

This mechanism is for the employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

A. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption

The Company always believes in giving the best to its clients and in this regard it continuously upgrade its knowledge in cutting edge technology and in the latest and best equipments.

B. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.

AUDITORS

a. Statutory Auditors:

M/s. John Moris & Co. (Firm Registration No. 007220S), Chartered Accountants, Chennai were appointed as Statutory Auditors of our Company in our 27th Annual General Meeting held on 31st December 2020 and they hold office till the conclusion of our 32ndAnnual General Meeting on a remuneration as the Board of Directors of the Company may determine.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Statutory Audit Report which require any explanation from the Board of Directors.

b. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed CS Rabindra Kumar Samal, Company Secretary in Whole time Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Report of the Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2023-24 is attached in Annexure-5.

REPLY TO OBSERVATION RAISED BY THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

1. The Company is in the process of complying with the requirement of achieving 100% holding of the promoters in demat forms as required under the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. We are trying to regularise PAN issues of the Promotor /Promotor Group and shall be able to comply with the Regulation.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

No Frauds were reported by the Auditors either to the Audit Committee or in their reports during the year under review.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable for the year since the Company is not falling under the category of class Companies as prescribed under Sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules framed there under.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

During the year under review, the Internal Complaints Committee , which has been in existence in the company to receive and deal in with complaints relating to such harassment , has not received any complaint pertaining to sexual harassment.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS.

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their grateful appreciation to the continued co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, Vendors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed service of the Executives, staff and Workers of the Company.

Annexure-1

Annexure - 1 to the Directors Report

[Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 read with Rule - 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014]

[Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures]

Part "A"Subsidiaries

(Information in respect of each subsidiary to be presented with amounts in Rs.)

As no commercial activity has commenced at both the subsidiary in singapore and USA, the financial information relating to the subsidiaries are not furnished and consolidated financial information is also not furnished.

Sl.No. Particulars Details 1. Name of the Subsidiary 1. Integrated Hitech Singapore Pte Ltd, 2. Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation 2. The date since which subsidiary has been acquired 1. Integrated Hitech Singapore Pte Ltd 2. Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation 14/04/2001 16/03/2001 3. Reporting period for the subsidiary concerned if different from the holding companys reporting period N.A. 4. Reporting currency and Exchange rate as on the last date of the relevant Financial year in the case of foreign subsidiaries 5. Share Capital 6. Reserve & Surplus 7. Total Assets 8. Total Liabilities 9. Investments 10. Turnover 11. Profit before taxation 12 Provision for taxation 13. Profit after taxation 14. Proposed dividend 15. % of Shareholding

Notes: The following information shall be furnished at the end of the statement

1. Names of the subsidiaries, which are yet to commence operations: 2(Two)

2. Names of the subsidiaries which have been liquidated or sold during the year: NIL

PART "B": Associates and Joint Ventures

Statement pursuant to Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Associate Companies and Joint Ventures:

The Company does not have any associate companies and Joint Ventures. Hence the information required under this head is not being furnished.

FORM NO. AOC -2

(Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transaction under third proviso thereto.

1. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions not at Arms length basis. NIL

SL. No. Particulars Details a) Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship NA b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction NA c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction NA d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any NA e) Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangements or transactions NA f) Date of approval by the Board NA g) Amount paid as advances, if any NA h) Date on which the special resolution was passed in General meeting as required under first proviso to section 188 NA

2. Details of contracts or arrangements or transactions at Arms length basis. NIL

SL. No. Particulars Details a) Name (s) of the related party & nature of relationship NA b) Nature of contracts/arrangements/transaction NA c) Duration of the contracts/arrangements/transaction NA d) Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transaction including the value, if any NA e) Date of approval by the Board NA f) Amount paid as advances, if any NA

Form No. MGT-9 EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN As on the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024

of

INTEGRATED HITECH LIMITED

[Pursuant to Section 92(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 And Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

i) CIN: L72300TN1993PLC024583

ii) Registration Date: 11/03/1993

iii) Name of the Company: INTEGRATED HITECH LIMITED

iv) Category/Sub-Category of the Company: Company Limited by Share/ Indian NonGovernment Company

v) Address of the Registered office and contact details: 150/115-116,Cisons

Complex,3rdFloor,Moniteth Road Egmore Chennai- 600008 Tamil Nadu

vi) Whether listed company: YES

vii) Name and Address and contact details of Registrar & Transfer Agents ( RTA ), if any:

M/s Cameo Corporate Services Limited,

SUBRAMANIAN BUILDING

No:1, Club House Road, Chennai-600 002

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY (All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated)

SN Name and Description of main products / services NIC Code of the Product/service % to total turnover of the company 1 Other Information Technology And Computer Service Activities 62099 100%

II. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES [No. of Companies for which information is being filled] : Two

III.

S. NO NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE COMPANY CIN/GLN HOLDING/ SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE 1 Integrated Hitech (America)Corporation Address:- 8011, Bren Dina Court, Murrysville, PA 15668. Subsidiary 2 Integrated Hitech Singapore Pte Ltd Address:- Cantonment Road, Singapore, 089747 Subsidiary

IV.SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity)

i) Category-wise Share Holding

Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year[As on 1st April 2023] No. of Shares held at the end of the year[As on 31st March 2024] % Change during the year Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares A. Promoters (1) Indian a) Individual/HUF 8,06,500 2,99,200 11,05,700 11.05 8,06,500 2,99,200 11,05,70 0 11.05 0 b) Central Govt - - - - - - - - - c) State Govt(s) - - - - - - - - - d) Bodies Corp. - - - - - - - - - e) Banks / FI - - - - - - - - - f) Any other - - - - - - - - - Total shareholding of Promoter (A1) 8,06,50 0 2,99,20 0 11,05,70 0 11.05 8,06,50 0 2,99,200 11,05,70 0 11.05 0 (2) Foreign Individuals (non-Resident individuals/Foreign individuals) Bodies Corporate Institutions - - - - - - - - - Qualified Foreign Investor Any Other - - - - - - - - - Sub - Total (A)(2) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Share Holding of Promoter and Promoter Group (A) = (A)(1)+(A)(2) 8,06,50 0 2,99,20 0 11,05,70 0 11.05 8,06,50 0 2,99,200 11,05,70 0 11.05 0 B. Public shareholding 1. Institutions - - - - - - - - - A) Mutual Funds - - - - - - - - - B) Banks / FI - - - - - - - - - C) Central Govt - - - - - - - - - D) State Govt(s) - - - - - - - - - E) Venture Capital Funds F) Insurance - - - - - - - - - Companies G) fiis - - - - - - - - - H) Foreign Venture Capital Funds I) Others (specify) Sub-total (B)(1):- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Non Institutions a) Bodies Corp. 673247 467100 1140347 11.398 2 1066547 46100 1112647 11.12 13 0.27 68 b) Individuals i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital uptoRs. 1 lakh 2964775 1581608 4546383 45.442 9 3025503 1573508 4599011 45.96 89 0.52 60 ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakh 1513152 1048200 2561352 25.601 7 1644485 898200 2542685 25.41 51 0.18 65 Qualified Foreign Investor c) Others (specify) Hindu Undivided Families 603480 0 603480 6.0320 600574 0 600574 6.002 9 0.02 90 Non Resident Indians 47038 0 47038 0.4701 43683 0 43683 0.436 6 0.03 35 Trusts 300 0 300 0.0029 300 0 300 0.002 9 0 650818 0 650818 6.5051 644557 0 644557 6.442 6 0.06 25 Sub-total (B)(2):- 5801992 3096908 8898900 88.948 0 6381092 2517808 8898900 88.94 80 0 Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+ (B)(2) 580199 2 309690 8 8898900 88.94 80 638109 2 251780 8 8898900 88.94 80 0.00 C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs Grand Total (A+B+C) 660849 2 339610 8 1000460 0 100.0 0 718759 2 281700 8 1000460 0 100.0 0 0.00

ii) Shareholding of Promoters

SN Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year April , 2023 Share holding at the end of the year March 31, 2024 % change in share holding during the year No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares No. of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of Shares Pledged / encumbered to total shares 1 A.GERALD EBENEZER 5,55,800 5.56 0 5,55,800 5.56 0 0 2 A.RENALD ABEL 2,46,300 2.46 0 2,46,300 2.46 0 0 3 JULIET ABEL 90,500 0.90 0 90,500 0.90 0 0 4 J.V.MARDIA 65,900 0.66 0 65,900 0.66 0 0 5 V.RADHA MOHAN 47,800 0.48 0 47,800 0.48 0 0 6 T.PRABHAKAR 34,200 0.34 0 34,200 0.34 0 0 7 CHANDRASEKAR 24,800 0.25 0 24,800 0.25 0 0 8 MURUGAN M. 10,000 0.10 0 10,000 0.10 0 0 9 RAJKUMAR 9,900 0.10 0 9,900 0.10 0 0 10 DENIEL SELVARAJ 7,400 0.07 0 7,400 0.07 0 0 11 PALANI KUMAR 6,100 0.06 0 6,100 0.06 0 0 12 SUDHA GERALD 4,400 0.04 0 4,400 0.04 0 0 13 GELL GEORGE 1,300 0.01 0 1,300 0.01 0 0 14 SURESH J. 1,300 0.01 0 1,300 0.01 0 0 TOTAL 11,05,700 11.05 0 11,05,700 11.05 0 0

iii) Change in Promoters Shareholding (please specify, if there is no change): During Financial Year 202324 followings changes were made in the Promoters Shareholding are given below:-

SN Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company 1. A.GERALD EBENEZER i) At the beginning of the year 555800 5.5554 555800 5.5554 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 555800 5.5554 555800 5.5554 2. A.RENALD ABEL i) At the beginning of the year 246300 2.4618 246300 2.4618 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 246300 2.4618 246300 2.4618 3. JULIET ABEL i) At the beginning of the year 90500 0.9045 90500 0.9045 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 90500 0.9045 90500 0.9045 4. J.V.MARDIA i) At the beginning of the year 65900 0.6586 65900 0.6586 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 65900 0.6586 65900 0.6586 5. V.RADHA MOHAN i) At the beginning of the year 47800 0.4777 47800 0.4777 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 47800 0.4777 47800 0.4777 6. T.PRABHAKAR i) At the beginning of the year 34200 0.3418 34200 0.3418 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 34200 0.3418 34200 0.3418 7. CHANDRASEKAR i) At the beginning of the year 24800 0.2478 24800 0.2478 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 24800 0.2478 24800 0.2478 8. MURUGAN M. i) At the beginning of the year 10000 0.0999 10000 0.0999 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 10000 0.0999 10000 0.0999 9. RA KUMAR i) At the beginning of the year 9900 0.0989 9900 0.0989 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 9900 0.0989 9900 0.0989 10. DE NIEL SELVARAJ i) At the beginning of the year 7400 0.0739 7400 0.0739 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 7400 0.0739 7400 0.0739 11. PA LANI KUMAR i) At the beginning of the year 6100 0.0609 6100 0.0609 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 6100 0.0609 6100 0.0609 12. SU DHA GERALD i) At the beginning of the year 4400 0.0439 4400 0.0439 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 4400 0.0439 4400 0.0439 13. GE LL GEORGE i) At the beginning of the year 1300 0.0129 1300 0.0129 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year 1300 0.0129 1300 0.0129

14. SURESH J.

i) At the beginning of the year 1300 0.0129 1300 0.0129 ii) Increase/Decrease shareholding during the year in iii) At the end of the year 1300 0.0129 1300 0.0129

iv) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

(Other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):

SN For Each of the Top 10 Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year April 1, 2023 Cumulative Shareholding at end of the Year March 31,2024 No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company 1 RAM GOPAL RAMGARHIA HUF 503513 5.03 503513 5.03 2 SAIANAND COMMERCIAL LIMITED 460000 4.60 0 0 3 CHIDAMBARAM M 450000 4.50 450000 4.50 4 GVN ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED 421000 4.21 0 0 5 SHANMUGANATHAN I 250000 2.50 250000 2.50 6 BHARAT KUMAR MARDIA 150000 1.50 0 0 7 JASHMIN BABULAL SHUKLA 148450 1.48 148450 1.48 8 SUJIT RANJAN MAITY 113733 1.14 113733 1.14 9 SUJIT RANJAN MAITY 63321 0.63 63321 0.63 10 NAVEEN KUMAR SHUKLA 110249 1.10 110249 1.10 11 INDURAM DEVELOPERS PVT LTD - - 460000 4.60

v) Shareholding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

SN Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares of the company 1. A.G ERALD EBENEZER i) At the beginning of the year April 1, 2023 5,55,800 5.56 5,55,800 5.56 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year March 31, 2024 5,55,800 5.56 5,55,800 5.56 2. SU )HA GERALD i) At the beginning of the year April 1, 2023 4,400 0.04 4,400 0.04 ii) Increase/Decrease in shareholding during the year iii) At the end of the year March 31, 2024 4,400 0.04 4,400 0.04

F) INDEBTEDNESS -Indebtedness of the Company including interest outstanding/accrued but not due for payment

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount - - - - ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) - - - -

Change in Indebtedness during the financial year * Addition - - - - * Reduction - - - - Net Change - - - - Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount - - - - ii) Interest due but not paid - - - - iii) Interest accrued but not due - - - - Total (i+ii+iii) - - - -

XI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager: Managing Director

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD/WTD/ Manager Total Amount A. Gerald Ebenezer 60,000.00 1 Gross salary - (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 - - (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 - - (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - 2 Stock Option - - 3 Sweat Equity - - 4 Commission - as % of profit - others, specify... - -

5 Others, please specify - - Total (A) - 60,000.00 Ceiling as per the Act - -

B. Remuneration to other directors:

Sl.No. Particulars of Remuneration Sitting Fees for attending board/ committee meetings Commission Others, please specify Total Amount 1 Independent Directors 1. Mr.J.Rajendhiran 48000 0 0 48000 2. R.A.Eswari 24000 0 0 24000 3. Sushama Anuj Yadav 0 0 Total (1) 72000 - - 72000 2 Other Non-Executive Directors 0 0 Fee for attending board committee meetings 0 Commission - - - - Others, please specify - - - - Total (2) - - - - Total (B)=(1+2) - - Total Managerial Remuneration Overall Ceiling as per the Act - - - -

C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD- TWO

SN Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel CEO CS CFO Total

1 Gross salary - 420000 475200 900000 (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 - - (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 - - (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 - - 2 Stock Option - - - - 3 Sweat Equity - - - - 4 Commission - - - - - as % of profit - - - - others, specify... - - - - 5 Others, please specify - - - - Total - 420000 475200 900000

XII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: NIL

Type Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty / Punishment/ Compounding fees imposed Authority [RD / NCLT/ COURT] Appeal made, if any (give Details) A. COMPANY Penalty - - - - - Punishment - - - - - Compounding - - - - - B. DIRECTORS Penalty - - - - - Punishment - - - - - Compounding - - - - -

C. OTHER OFFICERS IN DEFAULT