Incorporated in Mar.99 as Integrated Information Services (Madras) Pvt Ltd and subsequently was changed to Integrated Hitech Ltd (IHL) in Jan.97. IHL is involved in development of various software and services for E-filing of Corporate Statutory Tax Returns and developing the existing softwares. Apart from this, it has concentrated on hi -end segment of information technology, education and training effectively utilising the latest development in the information technology. It started with a data center at Madras for processing various data by using computer technology. It developed and installed amby customised software to industries such as hotels, hospitals, educational institutions and for professional. Presently, it is working on to develop e-redressal system for GST and e-record system for health care. It made a public issue of 50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to expand its software development facilities, for the development of e-commerce and web based project facilities and for the expansion of software training centres.During 1999-2000, the company installed an advanced Software Technology Lab with advanced servers in 3500 sq.ft. at Egmore - Chennai and the lab started its development activities with more than 60 technocrats. The Government of India approved and registered the company as a Software Technology Park.Apart from this, the Government of India also approved and registered the Company as an Software Technology Park and a green card was issued during the year 2000-01. This card has been issued for governmental clearances in a speedy way. The Company got approval for setting up its own subsidiary in Singapore and USA. It got new web based projects from USA. It implemented e-com solutions and management and system integration projects during 2001-02.