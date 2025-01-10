iifl-logo-icon 1
Inter Globe Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

109
(-4.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.82

6.82

6.82

6.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.6

82.16

80.27

81.82

Net Worth

97.42

88.98

87.09

88.64

Minority Interest

Debt

3.84

3.17

2.94

1.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0

0.08

Total Liabilities

101.3

92.19

90.03

90.1

Fixed Assets

0.58

0.26

0.35

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.34

0.31

0.31

0.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

-0.01

0.14

Networking Capital

27.14

14.44

9.78

7.99

Inventories

40.97

24.83

20.71

15.65

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.17

0.06

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.38

3.53

4.13

3.28

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.09

-0.38

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-21.22

-14.09

-15.03

-10.58

Cash

1.4

1.26

1.25

1.19

Total Assets

29.46

16.27

11.68

10.09

