Inter Globe Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.82
6.82
6.82
6.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.6
82.16
80.27
81.82
Net Worth
97.42
88.98
87.09
88.64
Minority Interest
Debt
3.84
3.17
2.94
1.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0
0.08
Total Liabilities
101.3
92.19
90.03
90.1
Fixed Assets
0.58
0.26
0.35
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.34
0.31
0.31
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
-0.01
0.14
Networking Capital
27.14
14.44
9.78
7.99
Inventories
40.97
24.83
20.71
15.65
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.17
0.06
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.38
3.53
4.13
3.28
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.09
-0.38
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-21.22
-14.09
-15.03
-10.58
Cash
1.4
1.26
1.25
1.19
Total Assets
29.46
16.27
11.68
10.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.