Inter Globe Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
33.67
44.84
10.34
30.01
3.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.67
44.84
10.34
30.01
3.5
Other Operating Income
-0.09
0.09
0
0
0
Other Income
0.89
0
0
0
0
Total Income
34.47
44.93
10.34
30.01
3.5
Total Expenditure
32.07
44.11
13.61
24.26
0.41
PBIDT
2.39
0.81
-3.27
5.75
3.09
Interest
0.32
0.06
0.05
1.4
2.43
PBDT
2.07
0.76
-3.32
4.35
0.66
Depreciation
0.27
0.11
0.4
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.88
0
0.64
0.88
0.18
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.92
0.65
-4.36
3.43
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.92
0.65
-4.36
3.43
0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0.89
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.65
-4.36
3.43
0.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.28
0.9
0
5.03
0.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.17
7.17
6.82
6.82
6.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
20,00,000
0
20,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
29.32
0
100
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
48,22,000
0
48,22,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
70.68
0
70.68
PBIDTM(%)
7.09
1.8
-31.62
19.16
88.28
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.73
1.44
-42.16
11.42
12.57
No Record Found
