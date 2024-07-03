iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Inter Globe Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

107.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

33.67

44.84

10.34

30.01

3.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.67

44.84

10.34

30.01

3.5

Other Operating Income

-0.09

0.09

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

0

0

0

0

Total Income

34.47

44.93

10.34

30.01

3.5

Total Expenditure

32.07

44.11

13.61

24.26

0.41

PBIDT

2.39

0.81

-3.27

5.75

3.09

Interest

0.32

0.06

0.05

1.4

2.43

PBDT

2.07

0.76

-3.32

4.35

0.66

Depreciation

0.27

0.11

0.4

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.88

0

0.64

0.88

0.18

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.92

0.65

-4.36

3.43

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.92

0.65

-4.36

3.43

0.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0.89

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.65

-4.36

3.43

0.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.28

0.9

0

5.03

0.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.17

7.17

6.82

6.82

6.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

20,00,000

0

20,00,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

29.32

0

100

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

48,22,000

0

48,22,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

70.68

0

70.68

PBIDTM(%)

7.09

1.8

-31.62

19.16

88.28

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.73

1.44

-42.16

11.42

12.57

Inter Globe Fin: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Inter Globe Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.